Centennial Court has function and conference centre facilities, and offers business conference and accommodation packages to suit your business requirements. They also have the capacity to act as a fantastic wedding or special occasion venue. The facilities haveall the amenities and room necessary for a wide range of activities, including:· Weddings· Special occasions· Conferences· Seminars· Product launches· Private functions· Club or trade displays· Conferences and meetings· Wireless internet· Video/DVD and TV· Whiteboards· 55” plasma screen – better and clearer than a projector screen

Contact Centennial Court Hotel about your function today:

96 Centennial Avenue, Alexandra; phone (03) 448-6482 or email bookings@centennialcourt.co.nz