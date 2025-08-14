Trish Boyle: A journey to better hearing with Audiology South

PHOTO: Audiology South Trish Boyle

Trish Boyle’s journey with hearing loss began after a life-changing motorcycle accident in Rarotonga in 2012. While the focus at the time was on saving her leg, the head trauma she sustained would have lasting effects.

Years later, while teaching in a busy classroom, Trish started to notice her hearing wasn’t what it used to be.

“It had become hard to hear the students across the room, especially with all the noise and chatter,” she recalls.

A hearing test revealed significant hearing loss in her right ear.

“The idea of getting a hearing aid blew my mind,” she says. “I thought, ‘I’m not old!’”

But Trish had clear expectations: “It couldn’t squeal, and I didn’t want it to be visible.”

Thankfully, the hearing aid she received ticked all the boxes.

“People don’t even notice I’m wearing one unless I tell them.”

From her very first visit, Trish felt supported by the team at Audiology South.

“I was blown away by my audiologist, Bettina Luctu – her knowledge, warmth, and professionalism were just incredible.”

Co-director Anthony Rowcroft says, “It can be a big step to ask for help with your hearing – we want people to feel truly listened to.”

As an independent provider, Audiology South offers a wide range of hearing aids from leading brands, ensuring the best fit for each person’s ear shape, lifestyle, and budget. In addition to hearing aids, Audiology South provide earwax removal, hearing protection, repairs, and consumables.

“I visit regularly for earwax removal and check-ups. The service is second to none,” says Trish.

Now an Invercargill City Councillor and active community leader, Trish needs hearing support that keeps up with her life.

“I attend big meetings, travel internationally – my hearing aid makes all of that easier.”

Her advice? “Go for it – and go to Audiology South.”