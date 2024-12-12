ODT Odds On: December 12

Odds On is back for its last hit-out before Christmas bought to you by the Baaa Bar in association with the Ubet and the ODT.

Drastic steps have been taken to improve performance as the Harness tipster has been dumped for inexcusably poor form.

Our Sports multi paid out, even though the Liverpool v Everton game was postponed and our galloper Too Sweet ran second at Trentham, but the TAB gave us all our money back in a bonus bet - so we’ll take that as a win!

Stay with us this week and check out the tips, as we have gone to extraordinary lengths to bring you the winners.

We’ll be back with Odds On in mid-January - just in time for the Waikouaiti races.

Happy Yuletide punting.