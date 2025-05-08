Thursday, 8 May 2025

ODT Odds On: May 8

    1. Features
    2. Southern Television

    Well we didn’t quite deliver as promised at the weekend on ODT Odds On, brought to by the best little sports bar on Earth - the Baaa.

    Our gallops tipster delivered like the postie he is when Punch Lane cantered home at Hawksbury at $3.20.

    Harty’s wildcard didn’t get under way when the Riccarton gallops on the grass were canned, so money back.

    The harness and sports tipsters were a disgrace and are on final warnings again!

    Stick with the process, as we have got some serious odds winners this weekend.