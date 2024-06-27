60 Ann Street, Kaikorai, Dunedin

Roslyn Residences is a boutique new development comprising of just 2 beautiful 3-bedroom homes and presents a very rare opportunity to own a warm & modern designer home, boasting the perfect combination of refined living, sensational views, privacy and baked in all day sunshine.

Modern Sophistication, Comfort, Sun, Views, Luxury and Privacy.

'Roslyn Residences' is within walking distance to Dunedin's sought after Roslyn Village, comprising just 2 luxury high-end 3-bedroom homes, that boast the perfect combination of sensational views, privacy and all-day sunshine. Spend more time on the things you love. With the development due for completion July 2025, there is ample time to arrange your affairs and plan your move. Only a 10% deposit is required now with the balance purchase price not due until completion.

Snapshot:

3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 living, multiple balconies and garage (elevator/lift options).

Blue-chip Roslyn Village location.

Sensational views, privacy and baked in all day sunshine

Finishes include Cedar hardwood detailing, Alpine Tray cladding, premium Fisher & Paykel appliances, Stone benchtops, thermally-broken double glazed windows, Sun-drenched private balconies.

There are just 2 high-end homes in the development. We expect strong interest. Visit our Showhome this Wednesday and Sunday 2.00pm - 3.00pm at 30 Lochend Street, Musselburgh to talk to our team about this fantastic development.

