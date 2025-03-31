Dunedin Arts Festival has a swag of free events happening in the first week of April

The Backyard Skiffle Band

Perhaps you looking for a fresh perspective, some sage advice? You need the People’s Oracle.

Ad Parnassum

First, a quirky 1950s typist will collect words of wisdom from the public – how often to water your plants.

Why is it necessary to have clean underpants on every day. Is your grandma always right? All the right answers will be fed into the Oracle, ready to regurgitate.

Then, you get to ask questions, and await your life-changing light-bulb moment! It’s fun!

The People's Oracle

If you’re in a contemplative mood, don’t miss The Sea Inside Her, an exhibition of paintings, poetry and a short film featuring Dunedin dance icon Kilda Northcott.

The work is a playful contemplation of Western society's relationship with nature — how we are affected by nature and our influence on it, while holding onto the idea that we are somehow separate.

A really special event is happening in the evenings, with Wellington creative Marcus McShane bringing his Velocine to the streets of Dunedin.

The Sea Inside Her

With his pedal-powered film projector (velo-cine) McShane will shine large and fleeting images on buildings of soaring albatross, darting fish, swarming dragonflies, twisting dolphins and cruising whales, each with their own specially-composed soundtrack.

If leaning back and chilling out is more your style, head to Tūhura Otago Museum for Ad Parnassum — Purapurawhetū, created by celebrated local filmmaker Daniel Belton.

The film has been recreated for the dome, to give that full-immersion experience.

Velocine

On Saturday 5 April at 1pm, come on down to the Octagon for some music to make you dance.

The Backyard Skiffle Band is just one man creating a whole lot of noise, and there will be plenty of opportunity for everyone to join in.

Skiffle is all about turning everyday household items into great music – just like the Beatles, Led Zeppelin and Van Morrison when they started out!

Details:

The People's Oracle

Q&A for life's problems at The Golden Centre, from 10am on Wed 2 - Thu 3 March

The Sea Inside Her

Exhibition at Te Whare o Rukutia, 11.30am-4pm at 31 Mar – 5 April

Velocine

Evening projections around town 2-5 April. Check the website on 2 April for locations

Ad Parnassum

Film at Tūhura Otago Museum, 10am-5pm on Fri 4 Mar – Sun 4 May

The Backyard Skiffle Band

Live music at The Octagon, 1pm on Sat 5 Apr