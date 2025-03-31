“Spellbinding” The Daily Telegraph ★★★★★ (Critics’ Choice)

“You don’t need to be a Kate Bush fan to be transported into something very special” – The Scotsman.

Kate's not there, but you are.

Howl with the Hounds of Love, dance on the wily, windy moors and let your inner Babooshka run free in this glorious celebration of the irresistible forces and incandescent genius of Kate Bush and the fans who adore her.

This smash-hit cabaret-style homage features the unparalleled talents of multi-award-winning performer, Sarah-Louise Young. Her modern cult classic An Evening Without Kate Bush pays glorious tribute to the music, the fans, and the mythology of one of the most influential voices in British music.

A passionate fan since childhood, Young takes on Bush’s haunting songs and inspired costume changes and pays homage to some of the most idiosyncratic interpretive dance moves in music video history. Far more than an act of mimicry, An Evening Without Kate Bush is a spellbinding, shapeshifting, communal spectacle for new and diehard fans alike.

Whether you’ve been an admirer of Kate Bush from the beginning, or recently joined the shoal via Stranger Things, there has never been a better time to release your inner Bush and celebrate at this joyful, unique and mind-blowing show. Featuring iconic costumes, magical stagecraft and even a sing-a-long or two, we guarantee you’ll be dancing in your seat ready to twirl onto the stage too!

“It was made from a place of love and respect and also playfulness and mischief – characteristics the real Kate embodies through her art,” says Young. “There is a lot of improvisation and audience interaction in my work so every time I go out it’s a leap into the unknown. My brilliant co-collaborator Russell Lucas and I both love that kind of jeopardy!”

“Kate Bush’s long-standing fans are loyal and passionate, and we’ve had a terrific response from them. It’s amazing to see so many new people coming to her music thanks to Stranger Things. One of the most rewarding responses to the show has been from non-fans, who leave the experience realising they were just fans-in-waiting and now want to learn more about her music. We welcome all levels of fandom here!”

Following its critically acclaimed runs across the UK and Australia, An Evening Without Kate Bush comes to Dunedin as part of an extensive 2025 Australia-New Zealand tour.

Details:

ODT Dunedin Arts Festival

An Evening Without Kate Bush

Mayfair Theatre

Thu 3 & Fri 4 April at 7pm

Õamaru Opera House

Sat 5 April at 7:30pm