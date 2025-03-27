A dynamic show on how to use your superpower for good!

When Jo Randerson’s son was diagnosed with ADHD, the checklist looked awfully relatable. Yes, it turns out that Jo also has ADHD. And rather than shying away from it, Jo realised that ADHD was something to be embraced as a superpower

"Such a great show! Funny, intelligent and heart-warming – it’s Jo in a show – it’s Jo’s show – it’s brilliant and highly recommended!"

Jo has always lived life at high voltage, with a brain that never stops and a fountain of restless energy fuelling their fiercely funny artistic voice. A true arts polymath, Jo has accumulated achievements, accolades and acclaim as a Performer Comedian Writer Activist Director Curator Theatremaker Filmmaker Witch and Clown.

In 2001, Jo founded Barbarian with partner Thomas LaHood. Barbarian is a powerful creative force, with Jo and Thomas working with a small team of dedicated staff, and a large horde of independent artists, performers, designers, makers, and technicians.

Barbarian is driven by the belief in radical fun, courageous expression, fluidity, generosity and participation. And it is this ethos that created the show, Speed is Emotional.

In Speed Is Emotional, Jo bares their soul, sharing the exhilaration, exhaustion, joy and absurdity of living and parenting with neurodiversity. Weaving their punk poetic magic into a beautiful comedy about transcending labels and living with a voltage so high it’s going to blow the mains.

You’ll see Jo-being-Jo on stage, with all their irrepressible energy, endless curiosity and sheer ability to embrace every unexpected twist and turn that life throws at them. As a closer, Jo is joined on stage by Thomas and their two sons, for an exhilarating musical culmination to the show.

Speed Is Emotional is funny as, painfully vulnerable, and a triumphant reclamation of life beyond labels. It's a tautoko to the power of art that can literally save lives.

ODT Dunedin Arts Festival

Speed Is Emotional

Mayfair Theatre

Wed 2 April at 7pm

Dunedin Arts Festival | Speed is Emotional