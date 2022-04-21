Better Health South - Board Update April 2022

Pete Hodgson, Chair

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

On June 30, the Southern District Health Board will cease to exist. All 20 DHBs will be wrapped up into one new organisation called Health NZ. This is the biggest shake up of our health system in 20 years.

But, a day later on July 1, the public will notice no difference. The services will be just the same and all our clinicians and health workers will still be hard at it.

The more things change the more they stay the same. So why bother?

There are a few reasons behind the reforms. One is that there is a really serious disparity between Māori and non-Māori, with Māori life expectancy at seven or eight years less than that of non-Māori. So, there is a second new organisation being formed called the Maori Health Authority and it will partner with Health NZ to reduce that large gap.

It is not the only disparity in New Zealand – other ethnic groups have a lower life expectancy too, and across all of society, men don’t live as long as women. But the gap between Māori and non-Māori is very large indeed, and though that gap has many more causes than health care, a more responsive health system is certainly part of the answer.

There are other inequalities to try and sort out and many of them are due to geography. This is some times called post code health care, where access to services depends to some extent on where you live. It is a common problem in other countries, too.

The Government’s response to these issues has been to abolish DHBs and centralise the commissioning of services. To ensure that community input remains, locality networks will be progressively formed. So, nothing much will change on day one, but as the months turn into years my hope and expectation is that we will be able to make a good health system better.

Check out these other Better Health South Stories:

Board Update

Reducing the risk of a measles outbreak

Students busy helping hospital

Booster protection extended to 16+

Dunedin Hospital gets new MRI machine