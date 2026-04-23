DSO: MAHLER'S RESURRECTION

In our first International Series concert of the year, we are delighted to celebrate our sixtieth anniversary with a landmark collaboration with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra. The two orchestras will join forces, sitting side by side, to bring to life one of the most glorious works of the symphonic repertoire: Mahler’s Second Symphony, nicknamed 'Resurrection'. Voted the fifth greatest symphony of all time by BBC Music Magazine, our performance of Mahler’s immense 'Resurrection' Symphony will bring together the talents of DSO, NZSO, vocal soloists, and a massive choir! Under the baton of Principal Guest Conductor James Judd, this one-night-only concert will be an unmissable event.

Our concert will start with a new work by Dunedin composer Anthony Ritchie, Fanfare Kotahitanga. This fanfare was commissioned by the NZSO, and it will showcase the brilliance and power of both DSO and NZSO brass.

Learn more here