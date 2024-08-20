DSO - Other Lands

Ingrid Martin

Conductor

Karin Schaupp Guitar

Ravel: Le Tombeau de Couperin

Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez

Ruth Gipps: English Seascape

Betty Beath: Lament for Victims of War

Beethoven: Symphony No. 1

New to the DSO is 2024 NZ Assistant Conductor Ingrid Martin who will direct a programme that takes us on a multi-country journey.

One of the most immediately recognisable concertos, Rodrigo’s sultry, buoyant Concierto de Aranjuez brings to mind the swelter and romance of Spain. Returning to perform this audience-favourite is Australian guitarist Karin Schaupp.

Also from Europe is Ravel’s tribute Le Tombeau de Couperin. This work both celebrates French musical tradition (each movement is in the tradition of Couperin’s eighteenth-century French dances) and commemorates various friends Ravel lost in World War I.

Ruth Gipps was a 20th century British composer whose significance is only now being appreciated. She described her music as being ‘obviously and incurably English’.

From Australia is the contemporary composer Betty Beath’s Lament for Victims of War for strings.

The first symphony of Germany’s Beethoven rounds off the programme. From its opening dramatic and enigmatic chords, Beethoven makes clear his intention of breaking the mould and staking a claim on a place in the history of music.

For more information please visit, https://www.dso.org.nz/events/other-lands