Dunedin Arts Festival - Commentary of Dreaming

A one-night-only event that promises a uniquely Dunedin experience.

Dunedin Arts Festival is opening with a work that applauds our city. Three years in the making, Commentary Of Dreaming is both a celebration of dance, and the realisation of choreographer Jeremy Beck’s vision to develop and present groundbreaking dance projects in his hometown.

Beck has invited six of the country's best contemporary dancers to be a part of a piece that also features 15 friends who have no formal training in dance or performing on stage. The challenge for Beck is to bring these vastly different groups together for a majestic one-time performance.

Commentary Of Dreaming is a project that Beck incredibly passionate about, “Sharing the Regent stage with my friends and family is potentially a once in a lifetime opportunity. I cannot wait to give this my all – and give back to the community who raised me" he said.

At the first rehearsals, producer Helena-Jane Kilkelly was mesmerised by the energy and themes of nostalgia. “The work is evocative, ethereal, turbulent, high energy, otherworldly, and complete joyful fun. I can’t wait to see it in its final form.

"With Beck’s acclaimed choreographic style and stunning scenography, Commentary Of Dreaming will be a physical commentary on a journey into adulthood. Inspired by the astrological concept of Saturn Returns, it meditates on subconscious rites of passage and our conscious perception of ageing, culminating in a bittersweet ode to a youth spent in Dunedin.

Ōtepoti-born Beck is one of New Zealand’s most visionary choreographers. As a Distinguished Graduate of the NZ School of Dance, he has performed across Aotearoa and Australia for multiple companies and independent choreographers. Since his choreographic debut in 2018, Jeremy has worked on self-initiated projects as well as commissions including last month’s critically acclaimed Modern Gods, as part of the 40-year celebrations for Footnote New Zealand Dance.

A new production is a special occasion, and there will definitely be a lot of love in the theatre for this piece.

Regent Theatre, Wed 26 Mar at 7pm Dunedin Arts Festival - Commentary of Dreaming.