Dunedin Mayoralty Candidate Pamela Taylor in discussion



Dunedin Mayoralty Candidate Pamela Taylor on Democracy, He Puapua, and the Three Waters Iwi Corporate Takeover.



In my opinion New Zealand should be a representative democracy, with Local and National Government consisting of members who represent the voters who elect them. New Zealand’s representative democracy was modelled on Britain’s. Democracy as the only acceptable form of government. In a democracy everybody has a right to be represented. The rights of all citizens are equal regardless of gender or race and must be respected. Democracy is a system of government by the whole population based on the principles of social equality, where all individuals within a specific society have equal inalienable human rights, fundamental freedoms, liberties, and status, including civil and political rights, freedom of expression, autonomy, economic freedom, and equal access to public goods and social services. Democracy is inclusive it respects individuality, variety and different opinions. There should be no taxation without representation, the people know what they want and deserve to have public servants that deliver. Citizens should vote directly on the laws they live under, and on who represents them and have a free voice to express their opinions and desires. When it comes time to vote, every vote counts the same. Politicians are accountable to the people, and must act consistent with their will. People have to know if their government is making good decisions, transparency of information is important. That’s why in democracies protecting independent media is valued, so citizens can get good information in the lead up to voting, and to make sure the voting process is fair. Human rights like freedom of expression, free association, and freedom of assembly are the cornerstones of democracy and in fact allow its proper functioning.

I oppose He Puapua

He Puapua is a report commissioned by the Labour party in 2019. In my opinion this report is a recipe for Maori separatism, to introduce apartheid into New Zealand, a system of segregation and discrimination on grounds on who your ancestors were, the policy of giving unfair preferential treatment to people at the expense of another’s based on race. He Puapua’ is the roadmap for the implementation of ‘The United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) into New Zealand Law by the Year 2040. In He Puapua, report they state that there should be separate courts, a separate chamber of parliament, with a separate health authority for Māori, and separate education. We’re already well down the path towards believing that one ethnic group should receive greater entitlements than any other.

It is my understanding of the 2019 He Puapua Report that the Central Government is planning to create two complete Central Governments that over laps, a new written Constitution based on a new interpretation of the Treaty of Waitangi partnership where we are no longer have equal civil and political rights, and that at least five percent of all Government procedural contracts must now go to Maori businesses, that all Government departments/agencies must now provide a report that shows at least five percent of the procurement for goods and services was from Maori businesses. It is my interpretation of the 2019 He Puapua Report that in Local Council they want the Iwi to have the decision-making veto rights, to abolish the right of local communities to hold a binding Referendum on Maori Ward Seats on Council, and they want to have 50 percent of Council seats to be held by people who have Maori ancestors. It is my opinion is that the 2019 He Puapua Report is a roadmap to an ethnic apartheid system in New Zealand, where they want to completely change our education, healthcare, justice, water, media, DOC and land, businesses and financial industries under the language terms of respecting the Treaty obligations and co-governance. Please read the 2019 He Puapua Report yourself to determine whether you think it reads like a roadmap for New Zealand becoming an ethno-nationalist country by 2040, where we are divided into ethnic groups and treated very differently based on who our ancestors were. Should $35 billion of ratepayer’s three water assets be gifted to Iwi Corporate? Should Dolomite Point Visitor Experience Centre which is funded with $25.6 million from the taxpayers Provincial Growth Fund and $2.15 million from taxpayers funded DOC be given to Ngati Waewae?

Who voted to change of the name of our country?

In my opinion related to this topic of the 2019 He Puapua Report is the undemocratic changing of the name of our country. We have never had public conversations and a national referendum about whether we wish to change our country’s name from New Zealand. Now changing our country’s name is a big deal as our past and present national and international laws and Treaty’s are for New Zealand and not relevant for another place. So changing our Country’s name in my opinion is changing our laws. New Zealand is the name we are known internationally as. It took years to be known around the World by this name and to build our tourism and trade brand. Abel Tasman first called this place Nieuw Zeeland in 1642. Then Captain Cook renamed this land New Zealand in 1769. In 1855 the North Island of New Zealand was named Aotearoa, and the name of the whole country being Aotearoa me Te Waipounamu. There was an earlier Maori name for all of New Zealand, this would be more appropriate in my opinion it was Nu Tireni, this then changed to Nu Tiranu in 1835. I think we should have more references today to how we are honouring He Whakaputanga o te Rangatiratanga o Nu Tireni – known in English as the Declaration of Independence of the United Tribes of New Zealand – as this is the constitutional document of New Zealand and it has great historical and cultural significance. It declares the Independence of our country from foreign influences, like WHO, UN, WEF, etc. that we are an Independent State, under the power and authority of the heads of the tribes in their collective capacity. In my opinion the principals behind it are self-determination, equal power and decision-making opportunity, independence, sovereignty, freedom, self-rule, government of a country by its own people, as it shares the ideas that the mana of the land belongs to the people of the land, that no Governorship is to be established in the lands unless they have been elected by the people of the land, in order to carry out the laws of the land, that the assembly of people agree on once a year at Waitangi. He Whakaputanga o te Rangatiratanga o Nu Tireni and The Treaty of Waitangi were written and signed by Christian Missionaries who were influenced by the Christian belief system.

Christianity and human rights

In my opinion Christianity provides democracy with the beliefs that integrates its concerns for human rights, fundamental freedoms, all people being equal before God, and responsibility, individuality and community. Democracy provides Christianity with a system of government. It is my opinion that the 2019 He Puapua Report is a breach of He Whakaputanga o te Rangatiratanga o Nu Tireni and The Treaty of Waitangi as it creates ethnic apartheid by stating that people should be treated very differently based on who their ancestors were. As a society we should have respectful conversations about this topic without being called a racist if we want to live in a democratic nation instead of an ethnic separatist state. I invite you to read the 2019 He Puapua Report, the Bible for the New Zealand Christian Missionaries perspective, He Whakaputanga o te Rangatiratanga o Nu Tireni, The Treaty of Waitangi, and remember our history for the past 200 years, to determine whether the 2019 He Puapua report is the one out of place regarding the upholding the belief system and principals of equal civil and political rights of all the people of New Zealand in their collective capacity to elect leaders and decide on the laws of their land. We must make a commitment to save our democracy. Labour is destabilising our democracy, by distorting the meaning of the Treaty of Waitangi.

We can have democracy without co-governance, and we can have co-governance with democracy, but we will never have both co-governance and democracy, as they are the opposite of each other.

Winston Peters has recently made a good speech on democracy is not co-governance, I am not a member of his political party. You can read his full speech here Winston Peters: Co-Governance is not Democracy - New Zealand First (nzfirst.nz). I have quoted or paraphrased many of his ideas from this speech in this paragraph as I liked the way he said it. We have to make a decision, as New Zealand men and woman have died for our democracy. We can have democracy without co-governance, and we can have co-governance with democracy, but we will never have both co-governance and democracy, as they are the opposite of each other. The 2019 He Puapua Report is of grave concern for all those who believe in the rule of law and democracy in our country. The Labour, Green and Maori Party is pushing onwards towards co-governance, their argument for it is a manipulation and distortion of the meaning of the Treaty of Waitangi, with the intent of giving over riding power to corporate Iwi and transferring public property to them. The ordinary Maori Man, Woman and Child has never asked for this, and in fact many do not know this is happening, they will not be benefactors of this either, as it will end up in the hands of only a few elite representatives of corporate Iwi. We have a Government who is destabilising our democracy, violating our inalienable human rights, our fundamental freedoms, censoring our speech, doing medical experiments on the people, imprisoning our honest journalists, paying for crazy amounts of dishonest State Propaganda, and gas lighting their political opposition. The moment someone speaks truth to authority, or attempt to let others know what is happening, they are labelled a racist, an extremist, a conspiracy theorist, a tin hatter, a fascist, as being against democracy, rule of law and human rights when this is the opposite of truth. The gas lighting, cancel culture is growing in New Zealand and we need to stop it in its tracks. We have got to do something about what is going on in our democracy. If we don’t save our democracy, our people will face a bleak future. Wicked elements within local and central Government if left unchallenged leads to inequality, tranny, human rights abuse, lawlessness, a slide to third World poverty, famine, disease, death, and suffering for the People. I oppose co-governance, I oppose separatism in policy and laws, I support policies based on needs not race, I support the rule of law, everyone is equal before it, I support democracy.

I oppose the Three Waters Iwi Corporate Takeover

In my opinion the Three Waters is a proposed Iwi Corporate Takeover where $35 billion dollars of water infrastructure around New Zealand paid for over 150 years by rate payers is given away. Iwi Corporate groups will have a greater role in the new Three Waters system. The Water services of 67 councils to be amalgamated into 4 water entities. There will be four enormous water entities: one encompassing Northland and Auckland, the second covers the centre of the North Island as well as Tauranga and the Bay of Plenty, and the third taking in the east coast down to Wellington – this entity takes the top of the South Island too, specifically Nelson and Marlborough. The final entity covers the rest of the South Island. A Mana Whenua Group for each of the four new water entities will be established to guide strategic performance expectations alongside local government. Each Mana Whenua Group will have equal voting rights to local government and the new entities will have statutory obligations to fund and ensure Mana Whenua participation. Māori have not expressed rights and interests in the Three Waters assets over and above those as ratepayers within their respective communities of interest. All New Zealanders want clean and safe water, not just iwi. Nevertheless Labour is promoting divisive co-governance. Councils and ratepayers currently own their own pipes and water providers, under this news system Councils and ratepayers will have no financial recognition of ownership of the Three Waters Infrastructure they once owned. This is in my opinion a corporate Iwi Takeover of $35 billion worth of rate payer’s assets, the handover of ratepayer assets to unelected bureaucracies in major centres. I oppose the Government taking the control of water assets away from local, democratically elected councils and handing it over to unaccountable regional bodies controlled by corporate Iwi. These assets were built by generations of ratepayers. I believe that central government theft of $35 billion in Three Waters Infrastructure assets from councils and ratepayers is illegal, or it should be. The Government has also used a taxpayer-funded $2 billion bribe that they’ve given out to councils, and $26 million spent on consultants and contractors.

I oppose Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ)

In my opinion, the Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ), signed an agreement with the Government that prevents them from criticising Three Waters. LGNZ’s failed to live up to their purpose on such a fundamental issue. Dunedin council should withdraw the $4 million a year they send to LGNZ and spend it on our infrastructure needs instead.

Use your vote wisely and vote for Pamela Taylor.