A new wing puts the finishing touch to Leslie Groves Hospital.

General manager Sean Kelly said an extension to the specialised psychogeriatric hospital, called the Taieri Unit, provided much needed space for those assessed as requiring specialised hospital level care.

‘‘We have built a new wing, which also completes the hospital. ‘‘It was how the hospital was designed to be built ten years ago.’’

The new wing includes five bedrooms with their own wet-room bathrooms, all designed to cater for residents who required 24-hour nursing supervision. The five new rooms also provide a much-needed boost to the region following the loss of 24 beds after a local provider recently closed its psychogeriatric unit.

Also part of the new wing are two ‘‘beautiful lounges’’, Mr Kelly said. The lounges look out on a tranquil thicket, giving residents the chance to enjoy nature in comfort. ‘‘It is a beautiful outlook, so peaceful and restful.’’

Family members could spend quiet time with their loved ones, and there was space for a diversional therapist to have quiet, one-on-one space with residents who needed an individualised programme of care.

Courtyards have been created with raised beds filled with plants that are intended to elicit memories. These sensory or memory gardens feature a variety of plants that are known for their fragrant, tactile, or visual qualities.

Another outdoor area is being designed with a ‘men’s shed’ where residents can tinker with creating items while staying safe thanks to personalised supervision.

This area will also have an outdoor entertainment space and seating for families to enjoy visits with residents.

The new wing is being officially opened today (Friday November 10) by the Anglican Bishop of Dunedin the Rt Rev Dr Steven Benford.

It will be called the Tegg Wing after Leslie Groves’ board chairman, Brian Tegg.

‘‘He has worked tirelessly to obtain significant grants to help with the build.’’

The name would also acknowledge his wife Margaret Tegg, who passed away last year.

‘‘She was one of our long-standing volunteers, playing the piano at weekly services and entertaining the residents for some 15 years.’’

‘‘So we thought it would be a nice fitting touch to call it the Tegg Wing to remember Margaret and certainly to acknowledge Brian’s work over the years.’’

The hospital expansion was also a fitting culmination of 70th anniversary celebrations which began last year with a 70th anniversary appeal to continue the legacy of Canon Leslie Groves, Mr Kelly said.

