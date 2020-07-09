Nothing compares to the classics

Background Resene Quarter Concrete; plank stained in Resene Woodsman Mid Greywash; house numbers Resene Nocturnal; testpot Resene Turbo. (Styling: Vanessa Nouwens, photo: Bryce Carleton)

While hopping on to the latest trend can be tempting, not having to redecorate every few years is a goal for many homeowners. But, how do you keep your spaces from going stale?

Beginning with a strong base built with timeless classic colours is important if you want your interior scheme to last. Luckily, Resene has the Classics Collection and the Resene The Range Whites and Neutrals collection, which provide a wide breadth of classic paint colours that are perfect for any home.

Long enduring colours include blues, greens, greys, reds, blacks, and whites and will serve you well as a starting point. Try these ideas for cultivating a classic scheme in these hues that’ll keep your home looking fresh for years to come.

Back wall Resene Zulu, Resene Antidote, Resene Sorrell Brown, and Resene Lone Ranger; right wall Resene Half Wood Bark; floor Resene Colorwood Mid Greywash; bookshelf Resene Zulu. (Styling: Kate Alexander, photo: Bryce Carleton) BLUES

Blue is a hue that will never go out of fashion, inside or out. Consistently considered to be the most popular colour in the world, it brings a calming and elegant feel to any room or exterior. Plus, it comes in so many tones that it’s impossible not to find one that you like.

If you are looking to create a chic look that you could put a nautical spin on, try classic coastal blues like Resene Breathless, Resene Solitude, Resene Duck Egg Blue, and Resene Breeze. If you are after a more regal environment, darker blues and navy can help make that magic happen. Reach for Resene Indian Ink, Resene Bunting, Resene Dark Knight, and Resene Coast.

Denim blues – those with grey undertones – are the perfect pick for outdoors. If you have an older home, particularly if it’s a weatherboard cladded villa, you can’t go wrong with shades like Resene Inside Back, Resene Dusted Blue, or Resene Hammerhead trimmed with Resene Half Sea Fog, Resene Half Merino, or Resene Alabaster.

Walls Resene Juniper; floor Resene Colorwood Mid Greywash; headboard Resene Dover White; bench Resene Balderdash; bedside table Resene Double Sea Fog and Resene Hammerhead. (Styling: Annick Larkin, photo: Bryce Carleton)

GREENS

Greens can offer so much to a space. Although often looked over as an ‘in-your-face’ colour, greens can be soothing and bring a natural aspect to the game. From dark greens to pale, neutral greens there is something for every space and every person in the Classics Collection.

Bathrooms look amazing with deep-toned green feature walls to adds warmth to a typically clinical area. Try Resene Palm Green, Resene Permanent Green, or Resene Forest Green. Light greens are able to offer a tranquil feeling and are coupled with the idea of a spa or beauty salon. They work well in living rooms and bedrooms to ensure your environments made for relaxing, do just that. Go to classic light greens include Resene Spanish Green, Resene Pewter, Resene Bud, and Resene Coriander.

GREYS

A colour that has had a significant resurgence in the last decade is grey. With so many options available, you can easily repaint your walls with a grey that suits your current furniture and home décor.

Deeper greys work well with contrasting furniture in whites, blacks, and gold as they become a part of the setting. Deep greys to try are Resene Armadillo, Resene Quarter Gravel, and Resene Half Baltic Sea. Lighter greys are perfect to give a clean look to a room without using white. These lighter greys allow you to be a bit more adventurous with your décor and furniture colours. If you have warmer toned pieces try a similar toned light grey like Resene Triple Ash, Resene Half Linen, and Resene Half Tana. If your furniture is in cooler tones, then reach for cool greys like Resene Iron, Resene Quarter Rakaia, and Resene Surrender.

Door Resene Turbo; trim Resene Black White; weatherboards Resene Triple Concrete; deck finished in Resene Woodsman Mid Greywash; bench Resene Tuna. (Styling: Vanessa Nouwens, photo: Bryce Carleton)

Wall and trims Resene Black White; floor Resene Black White and Resene Triple Black White; coffee table Resene Westar; shelf Resene Black White; jug vase Resene Gumboot and Resene Black White. (Styling: Annick Larkin, photo: Bryce Carleton)

REDS

The popularity of red is everlasting. So many people enjoy having red in their homes because of the way it adds energetic warmth to a space, bringing liveliness and passion along with it.

For a timeless look, try traditional reds with light- to mid-toned taupe browns or grey browns such as Resene Dynamite, with Resene Schooner or Resene Mondo. Or, bring it into a living room with a feature wall in a deep and fearless red like Resene Hot Chile, Resene Pohutukawa, and Resene Red Oxide for a dramatic look. Red browns also provide moody emotions that can work well in a home office or a living room. Think Resene Redwood, Resene Pioneer Red, and Resene Desperado paired with Resene Settlement, Resene Brown Pod, or Resene Half Secrets for three completely different looks.

Red is also a classic option for a front door. Try a statement red like Resene Jalapeno or Resene Red Berry with weatherboards in Resene Bastille for contrast and extra drama. Choose Resene Enamacryl waterborne enamel for a durable high gloss sheen or opt for Resene Lustacryl semi-gloss waterborne enamel to get the same durability in a lower sheen.

BLACKS

Dramatic and timeless, black is about as classic as colours come. While true blacks can be difficult to work with in our lighting as they will often end up looking washed out, softer charcoal blacks, near-black greys and inky blue-blacks are great options for creating a sophisticated scheme such as Resene Jaguar, Resene Nocturnal, Resene Foundry, and Resene Indian Ink.

WHITES

Saving the most classic for last, whites have been around for centuries and will continue to be around for centuries more. They lend a clean and simple look to any room and work wonderfully with literally any other colour you can imagine.

Whether you want all crisp white walls or a slightly warmer tone, look to the Resene The Range Whites and Neutrals collection for favourite whites that you’ll love for as long as they’re on your walls. Cool whites are crisp and can make a space look modern, fresh and clean. To get the look, try timeless options like Resene Half Black White, Resene Quarter Sea Fog, Resene Quarter Merino, and Resene Half Alabaster. If you prefer a warmer space, go for Resene Rice Cake or Resene Eighth Spanish White which have soft and creamy undertones.

For more ideas and inspiration see your local Resene ColorShop or use the room and colour filter at www.habitatbyresene.co.nz to search for the colour inspiration for your home.