Otago Polytechnic is in the spotlight for the quality of its teaching, after three of its educators won four prestigious national tertiary teaching excellence awards.

Kerry Davis, Kelli Te Maihāroa and Claire Goode were among just 11 teachers across the country to receive 2024 Te Whatu Kairangi Ako Aotearoa Tertiary Educator Awards at a ceremony at Parliament earlier this month.

The awards recognise outstanding and sustained teaching excellence at universities, polytechnics and industry training organisations across Aotearoa New Zealand.

Career high - Kerry collects her award from Hon Penny Simmonds, Minister for Tertiary Education and Skills. Photo: supplied by Ako Aotearoa

As well as receiving an Innovation in Learning, Teaching and Curriculum Award, Principal Lecturer Kerry Davis (Nursing) was named the Prime Minister’s Joint Educator of the Year for inspiring a new generation of enthusiastic, reflective and work-ready nurses.

The judges praised Kerry’s transformation of traditionally ‘dry’ theory courses into vibrant, accessible learning experiences, incorporating experiential learning activities such as games, role play, collaborative poetry and sensory learning activities. Kerry also created a new course – Senior Persons’ Health – preparing students for work with older adults.

“I teach to make sure that the art, as well as the science, of nursing is taken forward,” she says. “I’m passionate about creating energy and engagement in the classroom, and in fostering a deep understanding of empathy and person-centred care in nursing.”

Associate Professor Dr Kelli Te Maihāroa (Ngāti Rārua Ātiawa, Taranaki, Ngāti Maniapoto) received a Kaupapa Māori Award for her work at Te Kahui Whetu | Capable Māori, a bespoke kaupapa Māori online learning programme that fosters transformational change in the lives of students, whānau and communities.

Kelli was also recognised for her contributions to embedding Māori research by providing cultural advice and guidance on all research by staff and students institution-wide.

“It is a privilege to strengthen kaupapa Māori learning pathways to unlock Māori potential across Aotearoa,” she says. “If a person has a degree, they earn 40% more during their working life than someone without a qualification. We are helping to change the negative statistics one tohu [qualification] at a time.”

Principal Lecturer Dr Claire Goode’s award for Progressing Educational Partnerships and Collaboration recognises her work as ‘an educator of educators’ in the Learning and Teaching Development team.

Award-winning wahine - from left to right, Associate Professor Dr Kelli Te Maihāroa, Principal Lecturer Dr Claire Goode, and Principal Lecturer Kerry Davis Photo: supplied by Otago Polytechnic

“I work with educators to support best practice, research-engaged learning and teaching to maximise our students’ success,” she says. “My main motivation is always to make a difference, and this award feels like incredible recognition of my work and of Otago Polytechnic’s culture.”

Dr Megan Pōtiki, Executive Director Otago Polytechnic, is delighted that the institute continues to punch well above its weight on the national tertiary education stage.

“We’re proud of Kerry, Kelli and Claire for their wonderful achievements,” she says. “To receive four separate awards this year is a remarkable feat, and truly showcases how Otago Polytechnic is committed to offering a diverse, inclusive and accessible learning environment where people from all walks of life feel welcome and supported.”

Otago Polytechnic has won a total of 27 Ako Aotearoa tertiary teaching honours since the launch of the awards in 2007.

We’re proud to be Rainbow Tick certified – we support our students and staff to be their authentic selves. Photo: supplied by Otago Polytechnic