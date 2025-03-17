Into the woods: The new biophilic design

The aqua blue from Resene Wallpaper Collection 33304-012 is lifted out from the classic leafy design to be used as an unexpected, uplifting note of colour on the adjacent wall. Try a shade like Resene Spray for a similar look and pair it with a softer grey-blue such as Resene Ziggurat for a calming layered effect. Finish with wood surfaces stained in Resene Colorwood Red Beech.

Biophilic interior design - looks inspired by the colours, forms, textures and materials of nature is a design movement that goes beyond trends.

A connection to nature often finds its way into the way we live in our homes and how we decorate them. Through the start of the 2020s it has been particularly prevalent with our desire for homes that feel like calm retreats collectively drawing us to soft greens, bare timbers, fluid curves and even lush florals. As we head into the second half of the decade, our biophilic tastes are evolving to become more rustic, earthy and woodsy.

Why nature?

As Resene Colour Expert Jackie Nicholls says, biophilic design is all about making us feel more connected to nature.

“The use of clever design, colours and finishes that link us to the natural environment around us will create a sense of wellness and serenity. It can increase our productivity and has even been linked to enhanced recovery from illness,” she says.

Jackie puts our recent love affair with nature-influenced design, and cultures known to use it well such as Scandinavian and Japanese, as an anecdote to our increasingly busy, technology-focused lives.

“Resene’s paint colour ranges are constantly evolving to reflect these biophilic trends. Complex greens such as Resene Green Days, Resene Field Day and Resene Vantage Point will evoke a feeling of calm and relaxation.

“But you can also adapt biophilic designs to have more impact and luxury. One way is to mix in some beautiful wallpapers like the greenery of Resene Wallpaper Collection 33304 and Resene Wallpaper Collection 39647-2, or the delicate leaves of Resene Wallpaper Collection 39650-4.

Use the stunning colours and patterns from these botanical wallpaper patterns to bring your interior design together.”

Sun-baked orange accents break up the lush greens of this dining room. Wall painted in Resene Paddock with shelves and bench seat in Resene Green Spring. Floor stain washed in Resene Colorwood Breathe Easy. Table in Resene Spanish White with chairs in Resene Cabbage Point, table vase in Resene Sunrise, bowl in Resene Secrets and top shelf planter in Resene Sunrise with books in Resene Spanish White and Resene Secrets. (Project by Vanessa Nouwens, image by Bryce Carleton)

Natural growth:

Resene colour stylist Moneuan Ryan says our love of the calming influence of nature in our interiors is evolving into something more complex, that leans into the contrast between the natural environment and our technology based modern living.

“There’s a lot of runway left to be explored in biophilic design, and it’s set to evolve significantly with new explorations of colour, colour combinations, colour placement, texture, shape and pattern, to deliver spaces that contrast relaxed, calming or rustic style with modern, tech enhanced liveability.”

Moneuan suggests experimenting with a wider colour palette to expand your nature-inspired interior, extending into cool, washed Mediterranean blues like Resene Botticelli against versatile neutrals like Resene White Pointer or Resene Sea Fog. Or try zesty, cool and invigorating greens like Resene Rice Paper beside more earthen tones like Resene Frontier or Resene Rockbottom.

“Embrace unexpected warm and earthy tones like Resene Gingko or deep rich shades like Resene Woodland in colour drenched walls for a cocooning effect that is still energetic and interesting,” she says.

“Woodier greens like Resene Waiouru and sunset highlights like Resene Sakura or Resene Wax Flower work well as accent notes of colour, occurring as naturally as they do in nature.”

Anchor your biophilic design and add texture by using Resene Colorwood and Resene Woodsman wood stains to enhance natural grains, she says.

“Today’s biophilic designs are all about colour exploration and the use of bolder hues and relaxed and rustic finishes using products like Resene FX Paint Effects Medium.”

Rustic reds and charcoal-coloured washed floorboards add depth and edginess to these lush green walls, while the peach accents add brightness and fun. The floor is stain washed in Resene Colorwood Shade. The walls are painted in Resene Rivergum with skirting in Resene Colorwood Charred Black. Table in Resene Tuscany, chairs in Resene Alpaca, sideboard in Resene Pandemonium. Artworks from Spotlight. (Project by Annick Larkin, image by Bryce Carleton)

Ideas to try:

Greens are often at the heart of biophilic design, as they are often the shade that most directly links to nature in our minds.

For a modern take look for greens that are slightly edgier than pastels or classic spring greens.

Or choose shades that are slightly blackened with more khaki tones or with a sharper yellow-based edge like Resene Tarzan, Resene Citron and Resene Funk.

If you prefer more classic blue-based forest greens consider colours that reflect the deeper, less explored parts of the forest, like Resene Swamp and Resene Celtic.

You can add lighter freshness with pale grey-green contrasts in shades like Resene Rainee or Resene Tasman which will work almost like a neutral against the darker shades.

For prettiness add soft pink-toned beige in Resene Serene or for high impact accents try mustard-yellow Resene Billy T.

If you have wooden floors, try taking them to a darker shade with Resene Colorwood English Walnut for a vintage-looking platform to base your biophilic colour palette on. Pair with more golden wood tones using Resene Colorwood Natural wood stain on furniture

items and walls, ceilings and trim painted in neutral layers of Resene Triple Blanc, Resene Double Blanc and Resene Eighth Blanc for a minimalist approach to biophilic design.

Layer further with textured linens, cottons, wool and wicker for pared-back luxury.

You can use this colour palette as the backdrop for almost any nature-inspired contrast shade, such as fern green Resene Tom Thumb, lush floral pink Resene Hopbush, midnight blue Resene Surfs Up or soft citrus Resene Lemon Twist.

Acid green with a punch of floral pink adds edge to this nature-inspired palette. The walls and skirting are painted in Resene Gingko. The floor is stain washed in Resene Colorwood Breathe Easy. Table and tall vase in Resene Waiouru, console table and tumbler in Resene Revolver, pink vase in Resene Vibe. Couch from Danske Møbler. (Project by Moneuan Ryan, image by Bryce Carleton)

Patterns are another simple way to evoke nature in your interiors, with Resene wallpapers being the easiest way to achieve it.

Rather than sticking to classic leafy or boldly floral motifs as your nature inspiration, look for styles that put a slightly surreal spin on elements of nature for a more modern look.

The slightly alien-feeling botanicals of Resene Wallpaper Collection DGILA301 will give your space a surrealist look, with plenty of colour inspiration to draw on for the rest of your palette.

The almost 3D-looking florals of Resene Wallpaper Collection 33953 add instant eye-catching drama, but in a neutral shade that won’t overpower the space; perfect for a feature wall.

The subtle black and white palms of Resene Wallpaper Collection IF3-033 will add dreaminess and whimsy that can be anchored by bolder biophilic shades like Resene Forest Green or earthy Resene Scoria.

Ultimately, modern biophilic design is about taking inspiration from nature, rather than slavishly recreating the outdoors, inside.

Rather than simply sticking to a classic nature-based combination of leafy greens, woody browns and earthy neutrals, look to all the colours of nature from sunbaked earth, to wild oceans and stormy skies.

You can also look beyond colour, to the natural flowing, organic shapes and textures of the natural environment as well as its colour to find the biophilic look you love.

If you need help getting starting or deciding on the colours that best suit your home, come in and visit your local Resene ColorShop, Ask a Resene Colour Expert free online, www.resene.com/colourexpert or book a Resene Colour Consultation free instore or virtually or a paid home visit in selected areas, www.resene.com/colourconsult