The Heart and Soul of Fashion in the South

Step inside Apt Collections Mosgiel, and you’ll be greeted not just by familiar, friendly faces but also by the latest arrivals from some of New Zealand’s most loved fashion labels.

Browse through a carefully curated selection featuring Foil, Lania the Label, Preen, Neris, Memo, Design Nation, Newport, and Seeking Lola—just to name a few.

A Legacy of Style

Apt Collections was born from Longbeach Holdings, a proudly 100% Kiwi-owned company that has been operating out of Christchurch for nearly 50 years. The Mosgiel store opened in 2021 following the closure of H&J Smith, continuing a tradition of fashion retailing in the area. This story has since repeated itself, with Apt Collections opening stores in Invercargill and Gore as H&J Smith ceased trading.

A Strong Community Connection

At Apt Collections, community engagement is at the heart of what they do. From hosting VIP shopping nights to styling events and fashion shows for groups like Probus and Silverstream, their team creates spaces for fashion lovers to come together, connect, and celebrate style.

Fashion for All

Apt Collections isn’t defined by a specific age bracket—it’s a destination for all women. With sizes ranging from 8 to 20, both mothers and daughters can find styles that suit their individual looks. Whether you're dressing for work, a casual day out, or an evening event, there’s something for every occasion and lifestyle.

This Season’s Must-Haves

Looking ahead to the new season, General Manager Jane Coleman shares her insights:

"Neat-fitting cardigans are making a big comeback—they’re an easy, versatile staple that pairs effortlessly with trousers. Wider-leg jeans are also making a strong return. Winter is the perfect time to play with textures, from velvets and fluffy knitwear to soft corduroy. And of course, every woman needs a statement coat—our go-to brand for standout winter coats is Neris."

Knowledge & Expertise You Can Trust

Leading the Apt Collections Mosgiel team are Andrea McFarlane and Tracey Wilson, who bring over 25 years of fashion retail experience. Having served the greater Dunedin community for years, they’ve built an environment that customers describe as feeling like home. Known for their honest, expert styling advice, they’ve cultivated a loyal following of women who trust them to dress them to perfection—whatever the occasion.

Meet the Team

Apt Collections Mosgiel has been quietly serving its community for over four years, celebrating its 4th birthday this past February. The talented team includes Andrea, Tracey, Lesley, Ellen and Jenny. With these incredible women at the helm, the store continues to thrive as a trusted fashion destination.

For more information please visit APT Collections

124 Gordon Road Mosgiel 9024

03 260 6981