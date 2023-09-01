Seafood Festival Catches Whooper of a Lineup!

After four years the Port Chalmers Seafood Festival is back on September 30th and promising to be better than ever with a lineup that’s weighing in as a winner.

While the festival has a focus on supporting local from the volunteers running the organising committee through to the majority of the entertainment, the festival has big dreams for drawing in a crowd from around New Zealand as it showcases the region.

“We want to give locals something they can be proud of while giving visitors something to be amazed by,” says Jo Kidston, festival committee chair. “The likes of The Phoenix Foundation, Nici Wickes and Suzy Cato show we’re a top-level festival, and they are supported by the best local talent including but not limited to Tahu and the Takahes on the main stage to Rainbow Rosalind and friends wowing the kids.”

The lineup is one of the most diverse out there as the festival has planned to ensure it is catering for kids as well as adults.

“Dunedin needs a great day out, where parents or groups of friends can get along to an awesome event, while the kids can also come and feel the same way,” says Kidston while joking that “We’re pretty sure Suzy Cato will be pulling more than the kids to her show!”

Children under 16 are free with a ticketed adult, and they’re being invited to bring their own tackle boxes and fishing rods as the Fishing Competition is back and ready to reel in winners. The competition was hotly contested at the last festival and there will be fun prizes up for grabs thanks to local businesses.

Transport to and from the festival is once again plentiful with local water taxis and cruisers making their way to Ports various docks from wharves and jetties throughout the harbour. The stars of the show however are the free buses leaving from the stops just south of the Dunedin Railway Station, and the always popular Emerson’s Express train running sought after journeys too and from the festival doors.

“The main focus of the day though is the culinary experience,” says Kidston. “We have food trucks, chefs and locals putting together an amazing range of seafood and land food to give foodies a tasty day out.”

If learning the fine art of preparing seafood is what you’re after - then the Harbour Fish Culinary Pavilion headlined by celebrity chef and food writer Nici Wickes, along with Port’s own Mat Lewis (His & Hers Catering), and Mike & Dan (Mikey’s Kai), will be running entertaining cooking demonstrations throughout the day.

The festival has the support of the local industry with Port Otago playing host on the wharf at their Shed A and Cruise Ship Terminal, Harbour Fish making a home and supplying catch for the Culinry Pavilion, and the local sustainability success story that is Southern Clams staring with both their fresh clams and their inspiring education area.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here