Reid Cooper Gray: A fresh approach to law

PHOTO: Principal Team

The foundations of innovative Dunedin law firm Reid Cooper Gray have been strengthened recently with the announcement Charlotte Moran has become a Principal.

Taking her seat at the boardroom table alongside fellow Principals, Michaela Ryan and Warren Moffat, Charlotte’s transition was a natural progression.

‘‘From our perspective, Charlotte’s an exceptional legal mind and a colleague with closely aligned values and vision. She’s a great person to be around, and an excellent leader,’’ Warren says. ‘‘It’s fantastic that we can now move forward together.’’

The highly experienced trio had been close colleagues for a number of years before founding Reid Cooper Gray in November 2024.

“We recognised that our combined skills provided a unique blend of litigation, property and commercial expertise – a specialist offering that we knew would be of value to clients. This, together with our shared passion for re-thinking the traditions of the legal sector, has made for an exciting start to our business,” says Michaela.

Charlotte brings her specialist civil, trust, family and employment litigation expertise. Michaela specialises in both civil and commercial litigation, including employment, trusts/relationship property, as well as advising businesses on mitigating risk. Warren is focused on commercial law, including tax, finance, banking, and property matters such as commercial conveyancing. The three Principals are supported by an experienced and growing legal team.

Creating a unique team environment is part of the innovation Reid Cooper Gray is spearheading, with each of the three Principals at Reid Cooper Gray reimagining what a modern legal firm can be. The introduction of a nine-day fortnight is a clear expression of their fresh approach.

‘‘It is definitely part of building a functional, healthy workplace,’’ says Charlotte. ‘‘But it’s also giving us a better product. Our team are productive, efficient and energised, and that has been enabled and supported by advocating for a strong work-life balance.’’

Warren agrees. ‘‘In the legal industry, this has a significant kind of appeal. It’s been a big shift, because as lawyers we are used to the demands of our job and the stress that comes with that,” he says. “The nine-day fortnight forces us to take that time away so we can bring perspective for our clients that isn’t clouded by over-work.’’

There were operational aspects of the business that needed to be considered before the nine-day fortnight was implemented. A trusted external consultant advised Reid Cooper Gray, making sure they were operating as efficiently and effectively as possible. Technology has also played a big role.

Reid Cooper Gray’s contemporary approach is also reflected in the firm’s name.

Instead of directly adopting the Principals’ surnames in the usual manner, it references three women from their respective family lineages who upheld the same values that underpin the foundation of the practice - humility, determination, resilience, and courage.

‘‘It’s a nod to our histories, not our names in lights,’’ Charlotte says. “It acknowledges that we are a brand as well as a business, and that our brand is not just tied to us - but all of those who have gone before us too.’’

All three of the firm’s Principals have strong ties to Dunedin, with directorships and trustee positions on various Boards and involvement in the wider community – from pro bono legal advice to supporting a range of local organisations through sponsorships. They also encourage their lawyers to register with Te Ara Ture, which connects volunteer lawyers to disadvantaged kiwis.

‘‘It’s the kind of firm where we all muck in,’’ Warren reflects. ‘‘Everyone in the team adds value not only at a professional level, but also to the culture we’re fostering here at Reid Cooper Gray.’’

"Actively contributing to our community is central to our work and represents what we stand for as a firm. When we are involved across all corners of the community, we can better advocate and be in our clients' corner too," Michaela says.

The firm’s refurbished open-plan office is another progressive move. Housed in the former Donald Reid wool store building in the Vogel Street Heritage Precinct, it’s a light filled, modern space with an industrial edge.

‘‘We’ve designed the workspace specifically to allow organic collaboration, with quiet dedicated spaces that people can go to work when needed,’’ Michaela says.

It’s just another way Reid Cooper Gray is embracing a new approach to what a law firm can be. Reid Cooper Gray - a specialist team covering all corners of the law, and thinking differently.

Reid Cooper Gray: Litigation, Property and Commercial Law Firm - Dunedin