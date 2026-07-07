Merger Finalised for Otago Firms

"Some of PKF Otago's newly amalgamated Alexandra team (from left to right) George Flannery, Lynda Gare, Sandra Waitoa, Bronwyn Junghenn , Elle Tredinnick, Kathryn Dalgety, Christine Oliver, Gerard Dodd"

When accounting firms grow, it’s often a reflection of the communities and clients they serve. That’s certainly the case for PKF Otago, the newly named firm bringing together PKF Dunedin, PKF Alexandra and Central Otago practice Dodd Zone Accounting.

While the name may be new, the people behind it - and their commitment to the region - are not.

“This wasn’t about change for the sake of it,” says Alison Glover, Director at PKF Otago. “The move to PKF Otago reflects what we’ve already become - a genuinely regional firm with deep local roots and broader capability.”

A Firm Built on Local Relationships

PKF’s Dunedin practice has been part of the Otago business landscape since 1925, supporting generations of business owners, farmers, professionals and families. The focus has always been on relationships, not transactions.

In Central Otago, the Alexandra-based team brings a modern, highly engaged approach. Flannery Tait Chartered Accountants was formed in 2014, and its subsequent alignment with the PKF Global Network in 2025 opened the door to expanded expertise and resources. The addition of Dodd Zone Accounting further strengthens the firm’s local presence and reinforced the case for a broader regional identity.

“At a local level, nothing changes for our clients,” says George Flannery, Alexandra-based Director at PKF Otago. “They’re still seeing the same advisors, in the same offices. What has changed is what we can now call on behind the scenes.”

For Gerard Dodd, founder of Dodd Zone Accounting, the decision to join the wider group was centred on long-term client benefit.

“Joining PKF Otago allows us to offer our clients a wider range of expertise and support, while still maintaining the personal service they’re used to,” says Gerard. “It’s an exciting step forward and gives our clients access to greater resources as their needs evolve.”

What the Change Means for Clients

Operating as PKF Otago allows the firm to draw more effectively on the strength of PKF New Zealand and the PKF Global Network, connecting local businesses with national and international knowledge when it matters most.

That includes access to specialist tax advice, succession planning expertise, industry-specific insights and global best practice - all delivered locally.

“Our clients don’t necessarily need global expertise every day,” Ben McCormack, Director at PKF Otago, explains, “but when they do - whether that’s around growth, compliance, or complex transactions - it’s powerful to know it’s there.”

For Otago businesses, this means confidence that their advisors can scale with them, while still understanding the regional context they operate in.

A Commitment to the Region

Beyond client services, PKF Otago sees its role as part of the wider Otago community. The firm continues to actively support local organisations, community initiatives and education across the region.

“Being embedded in Otago matters to us,” says Gerard Dodd. “This merger is about strengthening our ability to contribute - not just economically, but socially as well.”

Looking Ahead

With a wider leadership group, expanded expertise and a shared regional identity, PKF Otago is positioned for the next chapter - for both the firm and its clients.

New name. Same people. Expanded capability.

For those who value genuine relationships alongside expert support in accounting, tax and business advisory services, PKF Otago offers the best of both worlds - local expertise backed by global capability.

More information is available at https://www.pkf.co.nz/locations/pkf-otago