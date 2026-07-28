Zoe Hobbs has produced the race of her career to win gold in the women’s 100m in tough conditions at the Commonwealth Games.

Hobbs charged out of the blocks and fired to set an Oceania and national record in 10.93sec.

It was a brilliant race from the Kiwi who maintained her composure through torrential rain and a slippery track to produce the race of her career.

Hobbs looked stunned after the race and was brought to tears after winning her first pinnacle medal.

She is the first Kiwi woman to win the 100m, and the victory comes after she finished fifth in the event in Birmingham.

England’s Amy Hunt won silver in 10.98sec and Australian Torrie Lewis won bronze in 10.99sec.

Zoe Hobbs celebrates after winning the women's 100m final at the Commonwealth Games. Photo: Reuters

Speaking to Sky Sport, Hobbs said: "I don't know I can't even put into words. It's crazy.

" I just think about the time I was told I shouldn't do the 100m because it's too hard to do, that I should consider doing other events because I'll never make it as a sprinter in the 100m. And here I am making the Games let alone getting a medal. It's crazy. It's actually wild."

Elsewhere, Kiwi Lauren Bruce also won silver in the women’s hammer throw with a distance of 69.82m.

It was sweet redemption for the Cantabrian, who failed to podium in

Birmingham after three no-throws during the qualifying stages.

Canadian Camryn Rogers set a Games record to win gold with a throw of 74.91m and Australian Lara Roberts won bronze with 68.05m.