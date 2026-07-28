Members of the public are being asked to help identify a man who may be able to help police investigating an incident in which a vehicle was damaged in a Christchurch car park.

Emergency services received a report about the wilful damage of a vehicle in the car park on Riccarton Rd.

The incident occurred shortly before midnight on Sunday, June 14.

“Police are wanting to identify and speak with the person pictured (above), as we believe he might have information that could assist our inquiries,” a police spokesperson said.