Erika Fairweather has rounded out her Commonwealth Games campaign with silver in the women’s 800m freestyle.

It is the former Dunedin swimmer’s fifth medal in Glasgow, following her silvers in the 400m and 1500m freestyle and bronzes in the 200m and

4x200m freestyle relay.

Dunedin swimmer Caitlin Deans finished fourth in 8min 33.21sec and Aucklander Eve Thomas finished seventh in 8min 34.99sec.

Australian Lani Pallister dominated once again to win her third gold and set a Games record in 8min 11.12sec.

Fairweather won silver in 8min 24.97sec and Australian Molly Walker won bronze in 8min 25.93sec.

Fairweather matched Pallister through the first 100m before the dominant Australian started to pull away.

The Australian controlled the race and there was no catching her after ramping up through the back end.

Earlier, Lewis Clareburt snagged his second gold medal in Glasgow, defending his 400m IM title from Birmingham.

Clareburt tempered himself through the early butterfly and backstroke legs to sit

about fourth but charged through to pole position in the breaststroke

and blitzed the freestyle to finish in 4min 08.72sec.

He was 0.02sec off the Commonwealth Games record he set in Birmingham.

He has now stood on the podium in the 400m IM at all three Commonwealth

Games he has competed in, winning bronze in the Gold Coast in 2018.

Amber George and Savannah-Eve Martin finished sixth and seventh respectively

in the women’s 50m backstroke final and Carter Swift finished eighth in

the men’s 100m freestyle final.

Chelsey Edwards finished fourth in her women’s 50m freestyle semifinal to

qualify for the final. Milana Tapper finished eighth and Zoe Pedersen

finished seventh in her semifinal.