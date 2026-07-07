Help decide where thousands of dollars go

Could you spare one hour to help change Dunedin?

Most of us would like to make a bigger difference in our community. The challenge isn't generosity, it's finding the time. 100+ People Who Care | Dunedin was created to solve exactly that problem.

More than 70 Dunedin locals have already joined a simple initiative that is making a real difference for local charities.

Four times each year, members come together for just one hour. They hear from three local charities, each sharing how funding would help their organisation. Members then cast their vote and contribute $100, with the winning charity receiving thousands of dollars that can be put to work almost immediately.

There are no auctions, raffles or lengthy speeches. Just inspiring stories from local charities, the opportunity to meet like-minded people, and the chance to help direct meaningful funding where it's needed most.

Since launching, members have collectively donated more than $53,000 to local causes, supporting everything from children and families to community services, animal welfare and the arts. Every dollar has gone directly to charities making a difference in Dunedin.

One of the unexpected highlights for many first-time attendees is discovering the incredible work being done by local organisations they had never heard of. Even if your chosen charity doesn't receive the most votes, you'll leave with a greater appreciation for the people quietly strengthening our community every day.

Membership is open to individuals, couples, families and businesses, with every member having an equal vote. As our membership grows, so does the size of the donation awarded on the night. By simply attending, you're helping increase the impact we can make together.

If you've been looking for a practical, transparent and time-efficient way to support your community, this may be exactly what you've been looking for.

Join us at our next event

Wednesday 19 August

7.00 pm – 8.00 pm

Otago Golf Club

Come along, hear three local charities share their stories, meet other generous Dunedin locals, cast your vote, and help decide where this quarter's community donation will go.

To register your attendance, or for further detailed information on 100+ People Who Care | Dunedin, email Nick Berryman at nick.berryman@bayleys.co.nz or call 027 841 2832.

You can also follow 100+ People Who Care | Dunedin on Facebook and Instagram to learn more about upcoming events and the charities we support.

One hour. Four times a year. A lasting impact on our community.

Facebook link: https://www.facebook.com/p/100-People-Who-Care-Dunedin-100094126221731/

Instagram link: https://www.instagram.com/100pluspeoplewhocaredunedin/