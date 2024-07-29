Monday, 29 July 2024

Stag Day

    1950 - Otago rugby team before playing Southland at Rugby Park, Invercargill
    2011 - Otago and Southalnd play out the final match at Carisbrook, Dunedin
    2013 - Southland's Tim Boys tackled by Otago's Kieran Moffat in the ITM Rugby Cup at Forsyth Barr...
    2011 - Farewell to Carisbrook
    2011 - final match at Carisbrook
    2013 - unexpected run in Dunedin
    1924 - Otago breaks away, Johnson with the ball in an interprovincial rugby match against Southland
    2010 - James Wilson of Southland Stags, Ben Smith and Sam Hibbard of Otago. Ranfurly Shield rugby...
    2012 - Buxton Popoali'i of Otago is tackled by Tim Boys of Southland during the Otago against...
    1922 - match between Otago and Southland at Rugby Park, Invercargill
    1939 - Charlie Saxton leads Southland team on to Rugby Park, Invercargill
    2020 - Otago Sio Tomkinson in action with Southland players Mike McKee (left) and Ray Nu'u during...
    1950 - The Southland rugby team that challenged Otago for the Ranfurly Shield at Carisbrook on...
    2010 - Otago players from left - Blair Toung, Hoani matenga, Fetu'u Vainikolo[with ball] and...
    2020 - Otago Freedom Vahaakolo goes in to score a try during the Mitre 10 Cup Rugby match between...
    1950 - game won by Otago
    1922 - Lineout in the Otago-Southland rugby match
    The rugby clashes between Otago and Southland are a cornerstone of New Zealand's provincial sports culture, celebrated for their intensity and long-standing tradition. This fierce rivalry, which dates back to 1887, is marked by passionate competition and regional pride. Known as the "Stag days," these matches showcase contrasting styles, with Otago often favoring fast-paced, tactical play and Southland emphasizing physicality and resilience. The rivalry is deeply ingrained in the identity of both regions, with victories celebrated fervently by fans. The competition's rich history and emotional significance continue to make Stag Day one of the most anticipated events in New Zealand's rugby calendar.

    2023 ODT Cartoon by Shaun Yeo
    2023 ODT Cartoon by Shaun Yeo

     

     