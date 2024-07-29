The rugby clashes between Otago and Southland are a cornerstone of New Zealand's provincial sports culture, celebrated for their intensity and long-standing tradition. This fierce rivalry, which dates back to 1887, is marked by passionate competition and regional pride. Known as the "Stag days," these matches showcase contrasting styles, with Otago often favoring fast-paced, tactical play and Southland emphasizing physicality and resilience. The rivalry is deeply ingrained in the identity of both regions, with victories celebrated fervently by fans. The competition's rich history and emotional significance continue to make Stag Day one of the most anticipated events in New Zealand's rugby calendar.

2023 ODT Cartoon by Shaun Yeo