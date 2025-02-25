Where luxury meets the ocean

Deadline Sale: Closing 4pm Wednesday 5th March 2025 at our Dunedin office.

A contemporary masterpiece infused with sleek minimalism, this architecturally designed haven is the epitome of laid-back luxury. Every detail has been meticulously crafted to blur the lines between indoor and outdoor living, creating a seamless connection with the stunning coastal surroundings of Taieri Mouth.

As you drive through the automatic gates, it's immediately clear - this home sets the benchmark for modern design. Expansive glass windows frame breathtaking views, stacking effortlessly to merge the open-plan living areas with the natural landscape beyond. The kitchen, a striking centrepiece, is anchored by a sculptural stone benchtop, custom joinery, and premium appliances. Flowing into the dining and lounge, a sleek gas fireplace and statement lighting add warmth and character, elevating the space with an undeniable sense of sophistication.

The home features three thoughtfully designed bedrooms. The master suite is nothing short of spectacular, offering uninterrupted, jaw-dropping views to wake up to, along with well-appointed wardrobing. The children's room is a dream come true - built-in bunks sleep four, complemented by playful shelving and ample storage. The middle bedroom, serene and spacious, is designed for both comfort and practicality. The bathroom exudes elegance, with a show-stopping feature light and subtle strip lighting accentuating the luxurious shower. A separate toilet sits conveniently beside the bathroom, while the cleverly concealed laundry tucks seamlessly into the hallway.

Outdoor living is at its finest with an entertainer's dream space - a built-in fireplace creates a cozy ambiance where BBQs can be enjoyed long into the evening. The architectural design ensures this alfresco area is perfectly sheltered, allowing for uninterrupted sunset views that cast a golden glow throughout the home. The immaculate flat lawn is an open invitation for outdoor games and family gatherings, while a private staircase leads directly to the beach - your very own slice of paradise.

Clad in cedar, the exterior effortlessly marries contemporary clean lines with a coastal aesthetic, evoking a nostalgic sense of carefree summer days. Light-filled interiors echo this effortless elegance, featuring airy spaces, natural textures, and a palette of soft, calming hues. Every element of this home has been designed with precision, from the native landscaping to the rich cedar cladding and exquisite Timaru bluestone tiling in the courtyard. Thoughtfully curated lighting enhances every space, creating an atmosphere that shifts beautifully from day to night. Imagine dining by the beach every evening, watching as the sky transforms into a breathtaking canvas of colour - an exquisite end to an extraordinary day. This is coastal living at its absolute finest.

