World class festival embraces unique southern flavour

All family members welcome at the Tussock Country Ute Muster

Following a few years of interruption, country music fans from around New Zealand will once again be welcomed to the rural town of Gore this winter. They can expect to not only immerse in the entertainment but also the culture and kind hospitality of the Eastern Southland community - this year’s festival programme features a full spectrum of musical talent whilst also celebrating the rural heartbeat of the region.

Patrons are invited to gain a glimpse of life in the swede paddock, woolshed and mai mai during Te Tipua school’s farm and maimai tour, take part in the annual Tussock Country ute muster and witness the big-rig work horses of the region roll through town during the popular Gore Truck Show.

A suite of workshops will provide a platform to learn a new skill with sessions including beginners ukulele and guitar lessons, how to line dance, how to yodel and how to create the delicacy of the deep south – the humble cheese roll.

Music is the common thread however. Over fifty professional artists from around Aotearoa and Australia will be joined by hundreds more amateur musicians across the full spectrum of genres. Every available venue in Gore will be filled with fans relishing a feast for their ears whilst enjoying heartfelt hospitality – southern cuisines and a nip of locally made moonshine included.

The challenges of hosting a national festival in a regional town have been overcome with creativity and community spirit; with up to twelve thousand visitors expected, the no vacancy signs were out. However following a call for private home, room or cosy caravan rentals from festival organisers, the Gore community has rustled up hundreds of extra beds for their prospective guests to rest in between festivities.

Following the success of the inaugural festival held in 2021 which contributed $1.7m to the Eastern Southland community, Bayleys Tussock Country 2023 is set to stage over sixty events across ten days, encompassing events managed by the Gore Country Music Club, the NZ Songwriters Trust, the NZ Gold Guitar committee, the Gore District Council and many other independent artists and community organisations.

Bayleys Tussock Country will be held from May 26th to June 5th, 2023. Book tickets, find a bed and learn more at www.tussockcountry.nz