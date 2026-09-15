Jean Smart has won her fifth Primetime Emmy Award for portraying a tenacious stand-up comic on Hacks, and Noah Wyle took his second for his role as a traumatised emergency room doctor on The Pitt, as Hollywood stars toasted the best of television.

Smart became the first performer to claim the trophy for best comedy actress for every season of a show's run.

She played Deborah Vance, a septuagenarian comedian fighting to stay relevant. Hacks aired its final season on HBO Max this year.

"What a ride this has been!" Smart said on stage after thanking the show's creators in Los Angeles on Monday.

"What a ride this has been!" Smart said on stage after thanking the show's creators.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who won best comedy actress for six of the seven seasons of Veep, is the only woman to come close to Smart's milestone.

Noah Wyle accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor for The Pitt. Photo: Reuters

Wyle said it felt "overwhelming" to land his second straight Emmy for playing Dr "Robby" Robinavitch on The Pitt, a medical drama set in a Pittsburgh trauma centre.

Describing himself as a "Hollywood kid," Wyle told the Emmy audience, "This is the only club I've ever wanted to join. Thank you for accepting me."

In other awards, Widow's Bay star Stephen Root upset favourite Harrison Ford of Shrinking for best supporting actor in a comedy.

Best drama actress went to Rhea Seehorn, who plays a misanthropic woman at war with an alien hive mind on the new Apple TV series Pluribus. It was her first Emmy win.

Seehorn addressed her fellow nominees, including The Diplomat star Keri Russell and Zendaya of Euphoria, with a quote from the feminist activist Gloria Steinem, who died this month aged 92.

"We are linked, not ranked. I feel that way about all you women," Seehorn said.

Mariska Hargitay, star of NBC's drama Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, hosted the ceremony in Los Angeles, breaking with a tradition of having a comedian serve as emcee. It was broadcast live on NBC and streamed on Peacock.

"It's a lot of pressure, but it is so reassuring to see so many familiar faces out there, and I'm not just talking about how many of you I've arrested on SVU," Hargitay told the crowd.

The Emmys offered a rare night of celebration as Hollywood grapples with production cutbacks, anxiety over artificial intelligence and the proposed Paramount Skydance purchase of HBO owner Warner Bros Discovery, a deal that has divided the industry and faces legal challenges.

Emmy winners are chosen by the more than 27,000 writers, directors, performers, producers and craftspeople in the Television Academy.