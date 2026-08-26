Dunedin-based author Craig Cliff enjoys a short story that takes him in unexpected directions, so it is no surprise his latest book does the same, he tells Rebecca Fox. Craig Cliff’s short story starts like this. “I had just taken my daily bald-spot selfie and was about to post it on Instagram when I was interrupted by three insistent thuds on my front door … “I went into the hall and could see two figures through the leadlight inserts of our front door … I opened the door to reveal a man and a woman dressed in what struck me first as costumes rather than clothes … “The man on the porch with his wife and two children put his hand on my upper arm and made to ease past me into the house … ” Kia Kaha Ōtepoti is one of a collection of short stories in Offshore Service and Other Stories from the former Robert Burns Fellow that has shades of self-satire. “Being a 30s, 40s, white male, there’s a lot of behaviours that are there for being held up and sort of exaggerated.” In Kia Kaha the “individualistic, frivolous” thinking of the white male is juxtaposed with climate refugees turning up on his, and his neighbours’, front doorsteps. It moves from being a story about one man’s perspective to a “we” voice, and he becomes part of the community that includes refugees. It reflects Cliff’s interest in the conflict between an individualistic world view and a communal world view. “It doesn’t come naturally, I think, for a lot of Pakeha New Zealanders, and it’s been something that I’ve been working through as a person, and therefore it shows up in my stories.” Cliff often uses writing to work through concepts he is interested in. “I’m going to put a character in a scenario that’s more interesting and more challenging than what I experience in my daily life, and then through that, figure out maybe what I think or maybe what I would do, or should do.” Climate change is one of them. It was the early 2020s, the Covid pandemic was hitting and he and his family were living in Wellington. In his “day job” Cliff had started doing more work in the sustainability area. “I very much believe that the climate crisis is one of the most pressing things that we need to deal with, and sort of all of these crises are kind of interrelated.” He realised that if he was not going to write fulltime, why could he not do something that would make a positive impact? So when a job came up at the University of Otago to lead their Net Carbon Zero programme he leapt at it. OTAGO IMAGES/OTAGO DAILY TIMESCraig Cliff's other job is as Net Carbon Zero programme manager at the University of Otago. Photo: Linda Robertson “I could be working, I could be leading a big institution, a really big player in Dunedin, but also through research and the teaching process, there’s much bigger impact I could be involved with.” It also had another big advantage. The opportunity meant the family could move back to Dunedin where they had spent a year while he was the 2017 Robert Burns Fellow. “We could come back to Dunedin and sort of finish our unfinished business here in the South Island, exploring the outdoors and having that kind of family life that, for whatever reason, we didn’t feel like we were having in Wellington.” The year in Dunedin had the unintended consequence of highlighting the less positive things about working in the public service in Wellington. “The biggest impediment to actually doing good work is the political process, but you know you need those checks and balances.” So the move to Dunedin has allowed him to escape the worst of that. “Well, the university has its own challenges of getting things done, but particularly in the sustainability office, we do a lot of work directly with students and you can have an impact even just on one person’s career path really easily and that’s really fulfilling, much better than answering official information and moving paper around.” Now settled into the job, Cliff says it is a “blessing and a curse”. The job is rewarding and he has a passion for it, so sometimes he finds it easy to just be “sustainability guy” and “dad” to his two children. “You can lose months in that space, and then I’ll start to feel the itch and go ‘I need to get back in touch with the creative side’.” This is where he finds short writer’s residencies amazing. “You can drop everything, and having a supportive wife who can keep things running at home if you disappear for three weeks, I find is really great.” It was the Michael King Writer’s Residency in Devonport that did it for him. He went up there to work on a novel in 2024. When he finished his second draft early, he decided to finish a short story. He added that to a series of short stories he had been writing in between novels, and found he had a finished collection which has become Offshore Service. “I just needed a week with no distractions … then it came together.” Short writer residencies are attractive for writers who have family and job commitments. “Two, three, four weeks is good, and it’s sort of the thing where you can work up towards it, so you can keep plugging away.” When Cliff has a story on the go, he gets up early and writes between 5am and 7am before getting his two children ready for school. © Allied MediaAuthor Craig Cliff writes in the morning before going to work. Photo: Linda Robertson “It helps to know that I can just keep pushing it forward, and knowing that there will be a time in the future where I can drop everything and sort of fully focus.” When working on a novel especially, he finds it important to find time to completely immerse himself in the story. Reading the whole manuscript aloud to himself and scribbling on a hard copy is also important, especially when working on a project over time. Short stories have become even more precious to Cliff now that he is aware of the commitment a novel requires. “You don’t have this whole big inhale that you have to do before you start a novel, and having published two novels and worked on others, it’s harder to sustain that ‘oh, this will be easy, this will be fun’.” Instead, he can approach a short story from a place of “freedom and joy”. Reading short story collections from the likes of Owen Marshall or Vincent O’Sullivan are always better than “best of” type collections, he finds. “I’d still prefer just an Owen Marshall collection, which is like, over the two or three years, these were the things that he was interested in and these were the different directions he was going.” He likes to bring that to his own stories and collections. “Then you put it together and it has to fit together and be something more than the sum of its parts.” Cliff’s first short story collection was written in his 20s so there are a lot of stories from the perspective of children and young males and females. “[In] this new collection, there’s more people who are in parenthood, there’s reflections of childhood, but it’s kind of through the lens of being a parent now, and so I sort of see those connections between the two books and go ‘that’s quite nice that there’s some of those themes running through’.” The collection does reflect on his 20s when he moved to Brisbane for four years. When he returned to New Zealand he could see how the economic pendulum swings back and forth reflecting in migration statistics. “So trying to think about what that means for individuals and what’s driving their decisions, because people, once they think it, they want to make more money, and the grass is greener, and all sorts of things, but there are underlying motivations.” So there is a story about a young engineer from Canterbury who moves to Queensland to work in the mines and when he fails to do that, he ends up doing off-shore service work. “Underlying that, is he’s got something to prove to his family, like, I am a man, I’m grown up, but it doesn’t go to plan.” The story came out of Cliff’s interest in the way the economy plays a role in people’s decisions and what it means to be in a place, but be from somewhere else. “There’s this metaphor of geographical migration and being away from home, [which] sort of flows into this parent-child thing, where you’ve kind of migrated from childhood into adulthood, and you’re looking back across this ditch of time at your own children.” Another story looks at the expectation that parents should do better, but how often people make one last-ditch effort to be immature. “Parents in Decline is told by a father who’s having an extramarital affair, and even that extramarital affair isn’t going very well for him, but he’s kind of exploring that sort of deliberate immaturity.” There are also a few writers in the book, a visual artist who writes down their story, a writer who has promised his wife he will take time off work to write his novel. “The humour comes from, I guess, self-satire.” [Missing Credit]Craig Cliff's latest book "Offshore Service". 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