Leading New Zealand chamber music group NZTrio is adding a violist and double bassist to their line-up this spring for a series of performances celebrating the return of warm weather.

This month, NZTrio members Amalia Hall (violin), Matthias Balzat (cello) and Somi Kim (piano) will hit the road with New Zealand Symphony Orchestra violist Alexander McFarlane and double bassist Damien Eckersley.

New Zealand Symphony Orchestra violist Alexander McFarlane is joining the NZTrio for its tour this month. Photo: @Profilephotos

The nationwide tour of the “NZTrio+” group, under the umbrella of Chamber Music New Zealand, will include a performance at Dunedin’s Glenroy Auditorium this Saturday night, September 12, at 7.30pm.

The headline piece of the NZTrio+ programme will be Schubert’s light-hearted and melodic Trout Quintet — one of the most beloved works of chamber music. The piece is not often performed in Aotearoa due to the need for a larger ensemble, so this performance will be a rare treat for audience members.

New Zealand Symphony Orchestra double bassist Damien Eckersley is joining NZTrio on tour this month. Photo: Supplied

The programme will also feature New Zealand composer Gareth Farr’s Ahi and Thousandth Orange for piano trio and viola by Pulitzer and Grammy-winning composer Caroline Shaw. — Allied Media