Young musicians will be able to learn from the best during the inaugural Dunedin Youth Chamber Music Festival.

The four-day festival, set to be held in the city from December 10-13, will give advanced young instrumentalists the chance to expand their chamber music skills alongside leading performers and teachers.

Applications are open nationwide from September 10.

The Dunedin Youth Chamber Music Festival will be run under the umbrella of the Dunedin Concerto Competition Charitable Trust, in association with the University of Otago School of Performing Arts.

The festival is supported by the HTowers Charitable Trust, with Dunedin Concerto Competition patron Bruce Hodgson as its patron.

Dunedin Concerto Competition Charitable Trust chairman Pieter du Plessis said in a statement, that meant there would be no participation fee for selected musicians and support with travel and accommodation would be available for those coming from outside Dunedin.

The festival aimed to give talented young musicians the opportunity “to experience the excitement, challenge and rewards of making chamber music together at a high level, while developing musicianship, ensemble and performance skills”, Mr du Plessis said.

The 2026 Dunedin Youth Chamber Music Festival faculty will comprise Associate Prof Heleen du Plessis (cello), Prof Terence Dennis (piano), Tessa Petersen (violin), Tom McGrath (piano) and Helen Lee (viola).

The festival will open with a Festival Faculty Concert at Marama Hall on December 10, and culminate in a Festival Showcase Concert on December 13.

Across the four days of intensive music-making, the instrumentalists will take part in chamber music rehearsals; ensemble coaching; workshops on ensemble skills; sessions exploring performance, posture and breathing; and will have opportunities to perform and receive feedback.

Applications are open nationally to musicians in year 11 or above, including tertiary-level music students, who are performing at about grade 7 level or above (or equivalent).

Musicians may apply as individuals or as members of a pre-formed chamber group.

Full information and an online application form are available at www.dunedinconcerto.com

— Allied Media