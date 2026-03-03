Feinerman’s General Store co-owner Sally Feinerman co-ordinates with the Eden Hore Collection garment on display in the Roxburgh store. PHOTO: JULIE ASHER Garments belonging to Naseby farmer Eden Hore have started to pop up around Central Otago, bringing the glamour of the 1970s and ’80s high fashion to small towns and public spaces. The exhibition is thanks to a Dunedin engineering company. Feinerman’s General Store, in Roxburgh, celebrated the arrival of a display pod by hosting an evening with the Central Otago Couture: The Eden Hore Collection book co-author Jane Malthus and Nom*D founder and creative director Margi Robertson. Feinerman’s co-owner Sally Feinerman said the pod would be in the store for about six months as part of a trail across Central Otago showcasing the collection. It was a thrill to be asked to have the display in-store, she said. As well as the gown on display they also had the books for sale along with notebooks and postcards featuring the collection. Central Otago District Council regional identity adviser Ruenell Wing said five pods had been placed strategically round the region to "surprise and delight" visitors to the Eden Hore mini exhibition. There were two each at Central Stories Museum and Gallery, in Alexandra, and Lohi, in Ranfurly. Other displays were at the Ranfurly Art Deco Gallery and the council reception area in Alexandra, Mrs Wing said. Specially designed by Zoom Tech, in Dunedin, the pods were made from plywood with aluminium finishings and are fully sealed with ultra-violet light-protected screens. Inside the pods, the garments are temperature controlled and have their own special lighting which adheres to museum exhibition practices. Display garments in the pods would be changed periodically, she said. The Eden Hore Collection is a nationally significant collection of high fashion garments from the 1970s and 1980s gathered by the late Eden Hore who farmed in the Maniototo. It is made up of garments chosen by Mr Hore to reflect his interest in natural materials such as wool and animal hide along with his love of glamour. He was perhaps one of the region’s most paradoxical characters. During breaks from farming at Glenshee, his Naseby high country station, he toured with the Miss New Zealand shows and ferried singer John Hore Grenell around. Regarded as a loner and eccentric by many, Mr Hore was generous towards his community. Living remotely did not affect his love of entertainment, and fashion shows were staged in his grand formal garden, raising money for local charities. He would fly entertainers of the day such as Howard Morrison and Eddie Lowe to his private airstrip to perform. When the Naseby cinema closed he bought a projector and hosted movie nights for local residents at his home. After his death in 1997 the future of the collection, consisting of more than 270 garments, was uncertain until it was purchased by the council in 2013, ensuring it would be kept together. There is an exhibition of items from the collection at Toitū Otago Settlers Museum, on display until next year.