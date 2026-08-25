Dunedin-based fashion label NOM*d unveiled its latest collection “Superstars” at New Zealand Fashion Week recently.

The collection was released at Hotel Britomart in Auckland.

Guests got to see the garments up close and consider the detail, fabrication and construction that sits at the heart of the brand.

NOM*d showed 29 looks from Plume International, an edit of international designers including Ann Demeulemeester from Belgium, Comme des Garçons and Undercover from Japan, and Melitta Baumeister from New York.

“Superstars” explores garments designed to become wardrobe staples, with an emphasis on fabrication and considered construction.

Signature materials include NOM*d’s unique digitally printed rayon twill and easy-care mesh, alongside industrial-feeling ripstop used across jackets, coats and accessories.

The collection will be released in-store and online from the end of August.

Long-term collaborator Richard Shaw keyed the music for the evening and introduced NOM*d to violinist Anita Motte, whose live performance created a moment of pause between the Plume presentation and the debut of “Superstars”.

Lochie Stonehouse and Mecca worked on makeup and Stephen Marr Salon on hair. — Allied Media