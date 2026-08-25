Quashing any concerns that we would be over stews and casseroles come August, Dunedin is under a blanket of snow as I write these winter warming recipes. COPYRIGHT — ALLIED MEDIAA warm stew on the stove is called for when snow blankets Dunedin. Photo: Gerard O’Brien A warmer home is one of the fringe benefits of oven cooking and the Le Creuset has been taking a hammering as I load it with ingredients, pop the lid on and leave it to bubble away for hours in a low oven. I am even back to cooking soup this way, (from the stovetop where I guess it moved to for convenience?) Double points for throwing in a tray of sliced bread drizzled with olive oil and a sprinkling of salt for crostini to go with it — the oven is on, so let’s put that stale bread to good use at the same time. Cooking low and slow takes the pressure off the cook. After a little prep you get to sit back, relax and enjoy other activities — the aromas coming from the oven teasing your appetite as much as everyone else’s. There’s nothing complex about these three meals which make delicious use of winter staples. They are quick to prepare and can become complete one-pot meals through the addition of green vegetables during the last stages of cooking. Each recipe can be doubled and reheated from frozen in a low oven over an hour or so. Yet another reason to turn the oven on, bask in its warmth, and feel as if someone else has cooked you a comforting meal that warms the cockles. Show your oven some love now because summer is around the corner and it shall be sunned, as we look for ways to avoid turning the thing on … wishful thinking perhaps. jo elwinPhoto: Jo Elwin Beef, carrot and pumpkin stew Packed full of carrot and pumpkin, sage is the key ingredient to this hearty stew that is a riff off one of Jamie Oliver’s. If you don’t have it, thyme or rosemary added at step 4 will suffice. Sage brings an intriguing earthy nuttiness, especially when fried until crispy, like potato chips, for the top. I like to serve this with a loaf of warm crusty bread for simplicity. Bulk it out, and keep potato lovers happy, by adding chunks of potato at step 5, adding more liquid if required. Serves 4 1 Tbsp olive oil 20g butter ¾ cup sage leaves 800g beef blade steak Flour, for coating beef 2 Tbsp tomato paste 300ml red wine 300ml beef stock 4 carrots, peeled and halved ¼ pumpkin (500g), peeled and cut into large pieces Method Heat oven to 160˚C. Heat oil and butter in a casserole pan and fry onion and ½ the sage leaves over a medium heat until onion is soft. Cut the beef into large (5cm) pieces, toss through seasoned flour and cook in the pan for 3-5 minutes. Stir in tomato paste, wine and stock, season with salt and pepper and bring to the boil. Push the carrots into the stew, cover the pan and cook in the oven for 2 hours. Add the pumpkin and cook another hour or until meat is tender and falling apart. Check for seasoning. Fry the remaining sage leaves in a little butter or oil until crispy and scatter over the stew to serve. A sprinkle of gremolata (a mix of lemon zest and finely chopped rosemary tips, parsley and garlic) also gives the stew a boost before serving. jo elwinPhoto: Jo Elwin Chicken casserole This is a more delicate casserole that works for lunch as much as dinner. Serve with a green salad or vegetables. Silky mashed potato is a must here, to soak up all the tasty juices a la KFC mashed potato and gravy. Serves 4 1 Tbsp oil 8 chicken pieces (a mix of bone-in thighs and legs work well) ½ cup chopped bacon 1 onion chopped ½ leek sliced 1 tsp hot English mustard 1 tsp Dijon mustard 1 cup white wine 2 cups chicken stock (or use water) ¼ cup flour 12 kalamata olives 3 bay leaves 1 generous sprig thyme Method Heat oven to 160˚C. Heat oil in a casserole pan over medium heat. Salt chicken pieces well and place skin-side down, leaving to crisp and brown. Take your time over this, leave them untouched for at least five minutes — you will feel the skin lifts easily from the pan once it has crisped. Turn and brown the other side, then remove the chicken to a dish. Add the bacon to the pan and fry for 2-3 minutes. Add the onion and leek and stir-fry until soft. Stir in mustard and flour, then wine, and stir rigorously to avoid lumps. Stir in stock and bring to the boil. Add olives, bay leaves, thyme and a good grind of black pepper. Push the chicken into the casserole, just enough to keep the crispy top of each piece clear of the liquid. Cook in the oven for 1 hour until chicken is cooked through. Check that liquids aren’t reducing too much half way through and check seasoning before serving. jo elwinPhoto: Jo Elwin Chicken and cashew curry This lighter style curry gets its creaminess from ground cashews and yoghurt, rather than cream or coconut milk, and good flavour from curry powder alone so it’s a good store cupboard standby when the curry cravings kick in. To save making a separate vegetable dish, add a couple of handfuls of green beans (fresh or frozen) into the pot with the cashews and yoghurt, cooking until tender. Serves 4 600g boneless, skinless chicken thighs or breast 50g butter 1 onion, finely chopped 2 cloves garlic, minced 2cm piece ginger, peeled and finely grated 2 Tbsp curry powder 1 ½ tsp salt 400g can tomatoes ⅔ cup chicken stock or water 2 Tbsp chopped coriander stalks, plus leaves for garnish 80g cashew nuts, finely ground ½ cup yoghurt Method Heat oven to 160˚C. Cut chicken into large (2cm) dice. Melt butter in a casserole pan over a medium-low heat and gently fry onion, garlic and ginger for 5 minutes without colouring, until onion is soft. Add curry powder, salt and chicken, turn up heat and stir-fry a couple of minutes. Stir in tomatoes, breaking them up with the back of a spoon, stock or water, and chopped coriander stalks. Cover and cook in the oven for 1 hour, or simmer on the stovetop for 30 minutes. Finely grind the cashews, using a grinder or a mortar and pestle, and stir into the curry with the yoghurt. Bring back to the boil and serve with a sprinkle of coriander leaves, accompanied by rice and roti or naan bread.