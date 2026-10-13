Casual dinners, long lunches than roll into the afternoon, or last minute barbecues that run into special evenings with family and friends — it is events like these that have inspired Vanya Insull’s latest book.

Always Delicious is about summertime eating with plenty of recipes for salads, barbecue dishes and recipes for sharing, Insull says.

“Whether you are making a simple mid-week meal or entertaining guests, you want to feel confident that the process will be easy and the result will be something everyone will enjoy.’’

But she has not forgotten what she has become known for, easy, everyday dinners with a chapter dedicated to them.

She has also taken inspiration from her travels and a cooking class in Paros Greece a few years ago.

“It was my first international cooking class and I remember feeling so inspired standing in that kitchen learning traditional techniques that I could not wait to bring home to New Zealand.”

It is Insull’s fourth cookbook on the back of her popular website and social media persona “VJ Cooks” which offers recipes and meal plans.

“What began as sharing recipes online has turned into something I never would have thought could be possible.

“I feel like my cooking and confidence have grown over the years and I also believe my readers have grown with me. And I love that.”

Chicken Cranberry and Brie Triangles. Photo: Lottie Hedley

Chicken, Cranberry and Brie Filo Triangles

I love using filo pastry and these crunchy little parcels filled with creamy brie and sweet cranberry are a clever way to use up leftover chicken.

Ready in 30 minutes

Makes 20 triangles



200g cooked chicken breast

125g brie

100g cranberry sauce

2 Tbsp finely chopped fresh rosemary

Salt and cracked black pepper, to season

5 sheets filo pastry

50g butter, melted

2 Tbsp sesame seeds

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C fan bake. Line 2 baking trays with baking paper.

To make the filling, chop the chicken and brie into small cubes and place in a large bowl with the cranberry sauce and rosemary. Season with salt and pepper then mix to combine evenly.

To prepare the parcels, lay out a filo pastry sheet on a clean, dry bench and cut it lengthwise into 4 even strips. Brush one strip with melted butter. Place a heaped tablespoon of filling in the bottom corner.

Fold the pastry up into a triangle by folding the bottom corner over to the opposite edge to form a triangle shape, then continuing folding the triangle along the strip until fully wrapped. Repeat with the remaining strips and the remaining filo sheets to make 20 triangles.

Arrange on the prepared trays, seam-side down. Brush with more melted butter and sprinkle with sesame seeds.

Bake for 12 minutes or until golden and crisp. Leave to cool slightly before serving warm.

Notes

You can also make larger filo parcels to serve as a main dish with a side salad.



Crispy Coconut Chicken Rice Bowls. Photo: Lottie Hedley

Crispy coconut chicken rice bowls

I love a poke bowl — especially this version, which has crispy coconut and five-spice chicken finished with a drizzle of sticky honey soy sauce.

Ready in 40 minutes

Serves 4



500g chicken breast

1 tsp Chinese five spice

1 tsp garlic powder

½ tsp salt

1 egg

1 cup panko crumbs

½ cup shredded coconut

2 Tbsp sesame seeds

1 Tbsp oil

Honey soy sauce

1½ Tbsp butter

3 Tbsp honey

3 Tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp sesame seeds

To serve

2 cups cooked white rice

1 carrot, shredded

½ cucumber, diced

1 radish, finely sliced

4 tsp Japanese mayo

1 spring onion, finely sliced

Method

To prepare the chicken, combine the five spice, garlic powder and salt in a large bowl. Slice the chicken into 1 cm (½ in) strips, then coat in the spice mixture. Add the egg and stir to coat the chicken evenly.

Mix the panko crumbs, coconut and sesame seeds in a shallow bowl.

Using tongs, coat each strip of chicken in the crumb mixture and place on a plate ready to fry.

Heat the oil in a large non-stick frying pan over a medium heat. Fry the chicken in batches until cooked through. Transfer to a plate and keep warm in the oven until needed.

To make the honey soy sauce, melt the butter in a small pot then stir in the honey and soy sauce. Add the sesame seeds and once it starts to bubble, turn off the heat. Transfer to a small jug.

To serve, divide the rice, carrot, cucumber and radish between 4 bowls. Add the hot chicken and drizzle with the honey soy sauce. Garnish with mayo and spring onion and serve immediately.

Notes

The chicken breast can be swapped for chicken thighs if you prefer.

Ham and Cheese Scrolls. Photo: Lottie Hedley

Ham and cheese scrolls



Ready in 1 hour 30 minutes

Makes 12 scrolls

Why buy pinwheels from the bakery when you can make them at home? Serve them warm as an after-school snack or pop them into lunchboxes.

1 cup milk

½ cup boiling water

1 Tbsp active dry yeast

1 Tbsp white sugar

1 Tbsp vegetable oil

1½ tsp salt

3½ cups plain flour

½ cup tomato relish or chutney

150g shaved ham, diced

2 cups grated colby or tasty cheese

Method

To make the dough, place the milk and boiling water in a large bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer. Sprinkle with the yeast and sugar, stir gently, then leave to sit for 5 minutes until frothy.

Add the oil, salt and flour. Attach the dough hook and knead on low for 5 minutes until the dough is smooth and pulls away from the sides, or turn out the dough onto the bench and knead by hand, then return it to the bowl.

Cover the bowl with a clean tea towel and leave to rise in a warm place for 30 minutes.

Roll out the dough on a lightly floured surface into a 40 x 30 cm (16 in x 12 in) rectangle that’s about 1 cm (½ in) thick.

Spread the relish or chutney evenly over the dough, then scatter with the ham and cheese.

Roll up tightly from the long edge to create a log. Cut into 12 even scrolls.

Line a baking tray with baking paper. Arrange the scrolls cut-side up on the tray, leaving a little space in between for rising. Cover and leave to rise while the oven heats up.

Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F) fan bake.

Bake for 20–25 minutes until golden and cooked through. Serve warm or cool.

These are best eaten fresh from the oven, but will keep for up to 2 days in an airtight container or can be frozen for up to 2 months in sealable bags and reheated in the microwave or oven.

Notes

Leave out the relish to make them more kid-friendly.

The Book: Always Delicious by Vanya Insull, photography by Lottie Hedley, published by Allen & Unwin New Zealand, RRP $45.