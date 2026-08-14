THE LAST HOUSE Director: Louis Leterrier Cast: Greta Lee, Wagner Moura, Riley Chung, Noah Alexander Sosnowski, Emma Ho, Gabriel Barbosa Rating: (R13) ★★ By THOMAS GREEN Remember back in 2020 when we were trapped inside our homes, collectively spending restless weeks ruminating on a litany of anxieties that multiplied by the day? Well, the latest film to be slotted among the growing catalogue of Covid-inspired thrillers, The Last House (Netflix), is here to remind us of the crippling sense of immediacy and mortality that came with experiencing a worldwide cultural reset. Only, this lockdown allegory is a Netflix original, and it’s an exceptionally dull one at that. It’s another piece of content for the dusty shelves of the algorithm, one that you’ll watch once (if you even finish it at all), and then never think about again. The characters in this Netflix outing are an average nuclear family, or below average in the sense that the characterisation of them in Matthew Robinson’s script is lackadaisical at best. It’s more fitting to label them as middling caricatures, roles unfit for the outstanding talent playing the parents, Ann (Greta Lee) and Jason (Wagner Moura, in a role that must feel a little demeaning after his magnetic performance in The Secret Agent netted him an Oscar nomination). One rainy day, the family of four, along with everyone else on the street (and seemingly, the rest of the world) are suddenly locked inside their houses, unable to break down any of their doors or windows to escape. With no cell service, and forced to rely upon the dwindling supplies they have indoors, days blur into weeks, and months. While the family’s tenacity and resourcefulness allow them to survive the long haul, the youngest member of the clan, Ruth (Riley Chung), notices that out there in the perpetual torrential rain, someone, or something, is watching them. As is the shared characteristic of the little weeds that make up Netflix’s deceptive garden of abundance, The Last House takes a solidly claustrophobic premise and whittles it down into a formulaic background watch. Cabin fever and childhood trauma may as well not exist in this impossibly cosy middle-class home, as we watch a number of cloying family-bonding montages (which wouldn’t be out of place on the Hallmark channel), complete with overbearing narration to appease viewers giving this half of their attention while doomscrolling on their phone. But while the darker psychological implications of watching from their window as their neighbours starve to death are brushed over, The Last House’s optimism is somewhat offset by a series of jarring tonal shifts. Scenes shift from little dance parties set to The Cure, to the malnourished parents grappling with the possibility of having to eat the remains of the family dog within what feels like a five-minute period. Eventually, the tonal instabilities subside, as the narrative pivots into a creature-feature inspired second half, but by that point, the film has worn completely thin. While The Last House very intermittently flirts with palpable dread, much like its characters, it never comes close to breaking out of the confines of streaming service filler.