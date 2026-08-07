There are few ingredients more quintessentially Kiwi than kūmara. Whether roasted alongside a Sunday dinner, mashed into comfort food favourites or added to soups and salads, this humble root vegetable has earned its place as a staple in kitchens across New Zealand.

As the weather cools and we naturally gravitate towards hearty, nourishing meals, kūmara comes into its own. It’s filling and packed with fibre, but it's also one of the most versatile vegetables you can keep on hand. A bag of kūmara can become countless meals throughout the week, stretching from breakfast through to dessert.

Most of us default to roasting or mashing kūmara, and while those are delicious classics, there are plenty of other ways to make the most of this kitchen favourite.

For a fun family dinner, try using thinly sliced roasted kūmara as the base for nachos. The natural sweetness pairs beautifully with savoury toppings such as beans, salsa and cheese, creating a meal that feels a little different from the usual. Along similar lines, roasted kūmara makes a fantastic addition to tacos, bringing colour, texture and substance to a simple weeknight meal.

Kūmara also works brilliantly in homemade breads and flatbreads. If you've got leftover cooked kūmara sitting in the fridge, mash it and incorporate with flour to make a dough for soft, flavourful flatbreads that can be used for wraps, pizzas or alongside soups and curries. It's the kind of ingredient that quietly elevates everyday meals without requiring much effort.

Speaking of curries, kūmara is perfectly suited to warming winter dishes. Its subtle sweetness balances spices beautifully, making it an ideal addition to vegetable curries, stews and casseroles. It's also one of those vegetables that plays well with almost anything else you happen to have on hand, making it a useful ingredient when you're trying to build a meal from what's already in the pantry and fridge.

Breakfast and brunch are another opportunity to get creative. Leftover roasted kūmara can be chopped into a hearty hash alongside potatoes, vegetables and leftover cooked meat. It's a simple way to create a satisfying meal while giving yesterday's dinner a second life.

When comfort food season arrives, kūmara really shines. It adds a creamy richness to pie toppings and can be transformed into crispy croquettes using leftover roast meat and vegetables. These kinds of meals not only deliver on flavour but often make excellent use of ingredients that might otherwise be forgotten at the back of the fridge.

Of course, kūmara isn't limited to savoury dishes. It brings natural sweetness and moisture to baking and desserts, making it a surprisingly versatile ingredient for those with a sweet tooth. From cakes and muffins to more unique desserts like crème brûlée, kūmara can hold its own well beyond the dinner table.

And if you're looking for lighter options, don't overlook its role in soups and salads. A pumpkin and kūmara soup is a seasonal classic, while roasted kūmara can add substance and colour to salads throughout the cooler months.

One of the reasons kūmara is such a practical ingredient is that it stores well. Kept in a cool, dark and well-ventilated place, it can last for weeks, ready to be called upon whenever meal inspiration is lacking. Unlike many fresh vegetables, it offers flexibility without the pressure of needing to be used immediately.

In a time when many households are looking for ways to make their grocery budget go further, kūmara remains one of the hardest working ingredients in the produce aisle. Affordable, adaptable and endlessly versatile, it's proof that some of the best ingredients are often the simplest.

Try out these ideas next time when you have kumara to use up, you may just find a new favourite! For full recipes and more meal inspiration visit lovefoodhatewaste.co.nz or follow us @lovefoodhatewstenz on Facebook and Instagram.

Kumara nachos

Ingredients

800g kūmara, sliced into ½ cm rounds

3 large carrots, cut into thin slices

2 Tbsp oil

Pepper, to taste

1 Tbsp paprika (optional)

1 tsp cumin (optional)

2 × 410g cans corn kernels, rinsed and drained

1 × 410g can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 × 400g can lentils, rinsed and drained

1 large onion, finely diced

150g cheese, grated

125g sour cream

½ bunch parsley, leaves and stalks roughly chopped

½ lettuce, shredded

Method

1. Heat oven to 190°C bake or 170°C fan bake. Prepare a large roasting tray or baking dish. Combine sliced kūmara, carrots, oil, pepper, and spices (if using) in a large bowl and toss to coat. Transfer onto the roasting tray or baking dish. Bake for 20-30 minutes, or until tender, turning halfway through.

2. Remove from oven, top with corn, black beans, lentils, diced onion and cheese. Return to the oven and cook for a further 10 minutes or until the cheese has melted.

3. Place on the table to serve, dollop with sour cream and sprinkle with parsley. Serve with shredded lettuce.

Photo: Love Food Hate Waste

Kumara crème brulee

Ingredients

2-3 medium kūmara

1 egg yolk

1 Tbsp sugar

1 tsp cornflour

½ tsp vanilla essence or extract

150ml cream

Extra sugar (white, raw or demerara) for caramelised topping

Method

1. Preheat your oven to 220°C (fan 200°C). Wash and dry the kūmara, then prick them a few times all over with a fork. Place on a baking tray and bake for 35-45 minutes, until cooked through and a knife slides in easily. Set aside to cool slightly.

2. While the kūmara are roasting, whisk together the egg yolk, one tablespoon sugar, cornflour, and vanilla in a small saucepan or pot. Gradually pour in the cream, whisking as you go to combine everything smoothly.

3. Place the saucepan on the stove over medium-low heat. Whisk constantly until the custard thickens, then pour into a clean bowl. Leave to cool. (Optional: to prevent a skin forming, press a piece of cling film or baking paper directly onto the surface of the custard.)

4. Once the kūmara are cool enough to handle, cut across the top of each one, without cutting through to the other side.

5. Gently press the sides to open up the middle slightly. You can either spoon the custard directly in or use a fork to lightly mash the flesh inside to make more room, then add the custard.

6. Sprinkle a thin, even layer of sugar over the custard. Use a kitchen blowtorch to caramelise the sugar until golden and caramelised. If you don’t have a torch, place the filled kūmara under a hot grill for a minute or two, watching carefully to avoid burning.

7. Allow the sugar to harden then crack on and enjoy!

Cooking tips

Save the egg white. You can add it to an omelette, whip up and fold through your pancake or waffle batter, or freeze for use later.

To serve cold, follow the steps all the way to step five then place in the fridge. Sprinkle with sugar and caramelise right before serving.