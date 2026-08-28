I make no excuse for returning to Venus this week.

The planet has been decorating our western sky for months and at the moment, it is almost impossible to ignore. But over the next few evenings it has company.

Venus is gliding past Spica, the brightest star in Virgo, and on Wednesday the two will be at their closest.

By about 8pm, look low in the west. Venus will be obvious. Spica, much fainter, will be close beside it. If clouds permit, have a look on several successive nights.

The pleasure is in watching the gap change. Astronomy does not always need a telescope, sometimes all you need is to notice that something has moved.

The two points of light could hardly be more different. On Wednesday Venus will be about 82 million kilometres from us. Sunlight reflected from the thick, noxious clouds that permanently hide its surface makes the planet extraordinarily bright.

Through a small telescope, Venus looks rather like a tiny Moon, with just under 40% of its disc illuminated.

Spica is another matter altogether. It is a star, actually a close pair of stars, roughly 250 light-years away. The light entering your eye this week began its journey towards Earth around the time Captain Cook was making his final voyage.

Spica marks the ear of wheat held by Virgo, the maiden. Exactly which maiden depends on which ancient story you choose. She has been associated with Astraea, goddess of justice and with Demeter, goddess of the harvest.

Beside her this week sits Venus, named for the Roman goddess of love and beauty. It is an elegant pairing, even if the gods themselves had nothing to do with arranging it.

Friday’s full Moon will have moved into the morning sky by midweek. By Wednesday evening, it will not rise until after midnight and by 8pm the western sky will be properly dark.

That gives you another experiment. Venus is now so bright that, from a very dark place, it may cast a shadow. Put a white sheet or blanket on the ground, stand between it and Venus, and give your eyes plenty of time to adapt.

I have seen many things under the night sky. A shadow cast by another planet still feels slightly improbable.

If you manage it, I would very much like to hear.