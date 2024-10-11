Judges wowed by curtain creation

Heather Wright’s garment Curtain Call, modelled by Tabitha Dombroski, was selected as one of 90 finalists in the World of Wearable Art competition. Photo: World of Wearable Art Ltd

A budding fashion designer from Mt Pleasant is celebrating after she made it to the finals of the World of Wearable Art (WOW) competition with a garment made entirely from recycled curtains.

Heather Wright.

WOW is the world’s leading wearable art competition, showcasing the incredible work of designers from across the globe in a dazzling Wellington stage show.

This year’s theme was ‘Dream Awake’ and saw designers from 35 different countries submitting their creations, with 90 finalists making it through.

Among them was 21-year-old Heather Wright, above, with her creation Curtain Call, which was modelled at the event by dancer and performing artist Tabitha Dombroski.

“It was my first time entering and I really didn’t expect to be selected. I was very honoured and grateful to be chosen for the final,” Wright said.

“I just wanted to create something that was my own piece of work and that I could be proud of.”

Inspired by her love of creating unique outfits for herself from recycled curtain fabric, Wright set about crafting the piece that was not only eye-catching but completely sustainable.

The garment is made using recycled curtains, hooks and tape sourced from the Sustainability Trust in Wellington.

Photo: World of Wearable Art Ltd

Wright, who is studying design at Toi Whakaari in Wellington, spent six months using every spare minute working on the unique garment.

“I was working in Paper Plus in Ferrymead during the day and then of an evening, I’d hunker down and do some sewing. Slowly the layers started to build up and it began to take shape.”

As well as earning her a spot in the final, Wright’s design was selected to be used on WOW merchandise - an incredible achievement for a first-time entrant.

With one competition under her belt, Wright has already turned her thoughts to her next creation.

“I’ve started my garment for next year, I’m just really excited to get to work over summer - and do lots of sewing.”