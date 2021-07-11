Sunday, 11 July 2021

Kate Middleton wears Kiwi designer on first outing since self-isolation

    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, presents Ash Barty with the Venus Rosewater Dish trophy after her victory in the Women's Final at Wimbledon. Photo: Getty Images
    The Duchess of Cambridge wore her favourite New Zealand fashion designer on her first public appearance since spending a few days in self-isolation, following a Covid-19 scare.

    It was Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge's first outing since a period of self-isolation. Photo: Getty Images
    Kate Middleton attended the Wimbledon women's final wearing a dress by Emilia Wickstead, a Kiwi fashion designer whose pieces had previously been worn by the duchess.

    The royal had been in quarantine since Friday, July 2, after she had been in contact with someone who later tested positive for Covid-19.

    According to Buckingham Palace, the duchess did not experience any symptoms but followed government guidelines and self-isolated at home.

    Middleton, who is a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, was back to Wimbledon yesterday, where she presented Australian Ash Barty with her first Wimbledon winner's plate.

    The Duchess of Cambridge wore a bright green mid-length Emilia Wickstead dress, with an altered cap sleeve.

    Wickstead was born in Auckland but is currently based in London.

    The dress usually retails for NZ$2700 but is currently on sale for $1619.

    She sat in the royal box with her husband, Prince William, as well as tennis legends Billie Jean King and Martina Navratilova.

    "Well done to Wimbledon and the staff on continuing to make the Championships such a special event," the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge later wrote on social media.

