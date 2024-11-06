Asparagus, watercress and grapefruit salad

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Serves 4
Prep time 30min
Cook time 15min
Skill easy
Ingredients
250g asparagus, tough ends discarded;
1 grapefruit, peeled and pith removed;
2 shallots, sliced thinly;
250g watercress, tough stalks removed;
100g goat cheese;
1 flat bread, toasted until crispy, broken into bite-sized pieces.
Dressing
1 Tbsp grapefruit juice;
2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil;
1 tsp honey;
Pinch sea salt flakes and grind of cracked pepper.
Method
Begin by preparing all the components for the salad.
Heat a griddle pan or heavy-based pan over a moderate to high heat.
Place the asparagus spears directly into the pan and grill until the asparagus goes a deep green and has a wonderful charred note (5 minutes). Remove and set aside.
Remove the segments from the grapefruit, keeping the juice.
Measure out the dressing ingredients and put into a small bowl. Add the sliced shallots and let the shallots marinate in the dressing.
To assemble the salad. Layer up the ingredients on a serving platter. Just before serving mix the dressing and pour over the salad, adding the pickled shallots. Toss lightly and eat immediately.