Wednesday, 6 November 2024

Asparagus, watercress and grapefruit salad

    By Alison Lambert
    Photo: Simon Lambert
    This is another of my salads where is have a wonderful array of seasonal ingredients which when combined creates a salad full of powerful flavours and textures.

    The dressing is a mixture with the tangy juice from the grapefruit and peppery olive oil. I finished it off with some crispy flatbreads and a crumble of goat cheese.

    Serves 4

    Prep time 30min

    Cook time 15min

    Skill easy

    Ingredients

    250g asparagus, tough ends discarded;

    1 grapefruit, peeled and pith removed;

    2 shallots, sliced thinly;

    250g watercress, tough stalks removed;

    100g goat cheese;

    1 flat bread, toasted until crispy, broken into bite-sized pieces.

    Dressing

    1 Tbsp grapefruit juice;

    2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil;

    1 tsp honey;

    Pinch sea salt flakes and grind of cracked pepper.

    Method

    Begin by preparing all the components for the salad.

    Heat a griddle pan or heavy-based pan over a moderate to high heat.

    Place the asparagus spears directly into the pan and grill until the asparagus goes a deep green and has a wonderful charred note (5 minutes). Remove and set aside.

    Remove the segments from the grapefruit, keeping the juice.

    Measure out the dressing ingredients and put into a small bowl. Add the sliced shallots and let the shallots marinate in the dressing.

    To assemble the salad. Layer up the ingredients on a serving platter. Just before serving mix the dressing and pour over the salad, adding the pickled shallots. Toss lightly and eat immediately.

     