Bachelor couple offer ready-made paleo meals

Art Green and Matilda Rice. Photo: NZ Herald

Reality TV couple Art Green and Matilda Rice have launched a meal delivery service focused on healthy food.

Rather than sending ingredients to customers in the vein of My Food Bag or Foodbox, the couple’s business, Plate Up, provides ready-made microwavable meals.

These meals have been available in supermarkets since last year, but customers will now be able to have the meals to delivered to their front doors.

According to the Plate Up website, the pair worked with professional chefs to develop meals that are both nutritious and delicious.

Since appearing together on season one of The Bachelor New Zealand, Green and Rice have both become proponents of healthier eating, using their social channels to promote a paleo lifestyle.

Earlier this year, Rice released a self-improvement book titled the Lazy Girl’s Life to Living a Beautiful Life, which offered advice on food and lifestyle choices.

Green has also extended his interest in healthier living into a business venture, part-owning Riot Foods, which consists of sub-brands Clean Paleo and Poppy and Olive.

Last year, Green appeared in a self-deprecating promotional clip for Clean Paleo in which he introduced an alter ego known as Grandpa Leo.

Riot Foods has been supported by a crowd-funding campaign on Pledgeme, with contributors pledging more than $146,000 so far.