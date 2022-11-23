Chickpea and garden goodies pancake

Photo: Supplied

Serves 8

Ingredients

1 cup (120g) chickpea flour (gram flour)

375ml cold water

¾ tsp salt

¼ tsp ground turmeric

Pinch cayenne pepper

4 asparagus spears, grated

1 shallot finely diced

30g fresh spinach, finely shredded

1 Tbsp fresh parsley, roughly chopped

1 Tbsp fresh coriander, roughly chopped

1 green chilli, grated or finely diced

Oil for cooking

To serve

Lemon wedges and yoghurt

Method

In a bowl, combine the chickpea flour ½ the water. Whisk to remove all lumps.

Add enough of the remaining water to make a thin batter.

Add the salt, turmeric and cayenne pepper. Whisk to combine.

Add the grated asparagus, shredded spinach, herbs and chilli. Stir to combine.

Let the mixture sit for 30 minutes.

When ready to cook, heat a non-stick fry pan over moderate heat.

Brush with a little oil.

Pour about ¼ cup of batter into the centre of the pan and rotate the pan so the batter covers the base of the pan as thin as possible. Allow the pancake to set and cook for about 1-2 minutes. Carefully flip and cook for a further minute. Repeat with remaining mixture until all the pancakes are cooked.

You can eat these with a squeeze of lemon and some yoghurt on the side or you can serve these alongside some roasted vegetables, sauteed potatoes etc.

They also work great as a wrap or fill them with your favourite filling or leftovers.