Grapefruit syrup cake

They have a fabulous sweet tang, almost a cross between a tart grapefruit with a hint of orange.

They make the best marmalade but they are also great used as I have done with this delicious cake.

They are in season and a little goes a long way.

PHOTO: SIMON LAMBERT

Makes 1 generous loaf

Ingredients

200g butter, softened

175g caster or golden caster sugar

1 New Zealand grapefruit, zest and juice

4 eggs

150g natural unsweetened yoghurt

200g self raising flour

100g sugar (for syrup)

Method

Preheat oven 170degC.

Line and grease a 2 litre loaf tin with greaseproof paper and butter.

Cream the butter and sugar until light and creamy.

Add the grated zest of the grapefruit and beat into the butter mixture so the oils penetrate and release flavour.

Add the eggs one at a time. Do not worry if the mixture takes on a curdle look.

Add the yoghurt and beat to combine.

Add the flour and mix gently to combine. You will find the batter will come together.

Pour into the prepared tin and bake for for 45-55 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean. If you find the loaf is colouring too fast, loosely cover the top with foil and continue cooking.

Meanwhile, mix the juice of the grapefruit with the remaining sugar and stir to combine.

When the loaf is cooked, prick the cake with a skewer and pour over ½ the sugar mixture so it seeps into the loaf.

Let sit in the tin until cooled.

Turn out the loaf and pour over the remaining syrup.

Cut into slices, with either a dollop of yoghurt or cream.