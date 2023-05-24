Great food for every season

Chef and cooking school teacher Anna Valentine. Photo: supplied

As the weekly shop gets more expensive, chef and cooking school teacher Anna Valentine has some easy advice — eat seasonally.

"Eating with the seasons ensures you are getting optimal nutrition, as nutrients are at their highest in foods harvested when they are ripe — it is also the most cost-effective."

Her new cookbook Abundance is filled with recipes she makes her family every day and hopes other people will find more accessible too.

"I have gone so far as to making plant-protein meat alternatives out of natural ingredients without any unnecessary additives and preservatives.

"Super tasty, these hit the spot for smoky cravings and are there for you if you just want to give the kids burgers or nuggets and chips for dinner."

Valentine, a vegetarian since she was 12 years old, goes by the mantra of "eat a rainbow everyday".

While she used to work in the baking section at popular Wellington cafe Fidels, these days she runs a cooking school in Northland and created New Zealand’s first commercially available kumara chips.

She is a keen forager and in her plant-based pantry section are listings for edible weeds which she likes to seek out such as onion weed, dandelion, nasturtium, plantain, nettle and chickweed.

The book starts out with a section on everyday basics from making "veggie mite" and plant cheese to jam-jar dressings. One of her boldest claims is that her plant milk stands up to the "coffee test".

For breakfast she has included recipes for a tofu scramble, hotcakes, granola, scones and brioche pinwheels while the salads and soups section has plenty of options no matter the season. It’s followed with sections for light meals, mains, baking and sweets — the kumara pie with gingernut crust looks yum — it’s a pity kumara is so expensive at the moment.

Extracted with permission from Abundance: 100+ plant-based recipes to savour year round © Anna Valentine $44.99 (Upstart Press)

This pretty pink risotto is a great one-pot meal for a weeknight when time is tight. It is definitely one of my go-to easy dinner options as it’s super versatile flavour-wise. Grating the beetroot and pumpkin makes them melt into the dish while cooking and the pumpkin gives a lovely creamy quality to the risotto. Constant stirring is the key to getting a really creamy risotto, as it releases the starch from the rice. Other flavour options: add a bottle of tomato passata to the mix instead of the beetroot and pumpkin, or add sweetcorn kernels or asparagus towards the end of the cooking time.

Vegan | gluten-free

Serves 46

Ingredients

2 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil (or ¼ cup if omitting butter)

2 Tbsp butter, plant-based or dairy

2 shallots or 1 red onion, finely sliced

2 cloves garlic, crushed

2 sticks celery, sliced

1 sprig fresh rosemary, oregano and/or thyme, leaves roughly chopped

1½ cups (300g) risotto rice (arborio)

100ml marsala or white wine (optional)

¼ pumpkin, skin and seeds removed, grated

2 beetroot, scrubbed and grated, save the leafy tops, if possible

1.2 litres hot water, whey or liquid vegetable stock

1 tsp vegetable bouillon powder (omit powder if using liquid stock)

400g can cannellini or butter beans, drained and rinsed (optional)

¼ cup olives, pitted

½ cup roughly chopped fresh parsley

½ cup grated tasty cheese or vegan alternative

½ cup parmesan or a plant-based alternative, grated (save some for serving)

1 tsp salt

½ tsp cracked black pepper

Method

Heat the olive oil and butter in a large pot. When the butter has melted, add the shallot, garlic, celery and herbs.

Fry for a couple of minutes, then add the rice and continue to fry until the grains are coated and toasted.

Add the marsala (if using) and stir through, then add the pumpkin and beetroot.

Begin adding the stock to the rice, half a cup at a time, constantly stirring. Add the beans (if using) and olives after the third addition of stock. Test to see if the rice is done; it should be just cooked with a little bite.

Add the parsley, cheeses, salt and pepper and stir through.

Serve with a salad of beetroot tops and rocket leaves drizzled with Balsamic Reduction (see below), extra-virgin olive oil, salt and pepper.

Balsamic Reduction

This recipe is one of my pantry staples and I absolutely love to use it on leafy green salads in the winter time. It coats the greens perfectly without destroying them with acidity which can happen with straight balsamic and it also complements kale, silverbeet and abundant edible winter weeds which are a bit more robust. Once cold, simply drizzle over your salad with an equal amount of olive oil and a little Himalayan salt, simple and absolutely delicious.

Vegan | gluten-free

Makes 600ml

Ingredients

1 litre balsamic vinegar

½ cup unrefined cane sugar

1 stalk rosemary

½ red onion, diced or 1 clove garlic, sliced (optional)

Place the balsamic vinegar, sugar, rosemary and onion in a pot. Stir while bringing to the boil then turn down to a simmer and cook for about 30 minutes until reduced by half. Stir every now and then.

Remove from the heat, it will thicken more while it cools.

When cold, decant into a jar or bottle, through a sieve to remove the red onion or garlic

An adaptation of lemon poppy seed cake with the addition of chia seeds, which are a fantastic egg substitute as well as a powerhouse of nutrients. Pair with ice cream for a dessert or you can also make this into a celebration cake with beautiful fruity frosting.

Vegan | gluten-free

Makes 22cm cake

Ingredients

2 Tbsp desiccated coconut

2 Tbsp chia seeds

⅓ cup water

1 ½ cups plain flour or ¾ cup brown rice flour

4 tsp baking powder

½ cup desiccated coconut

¾ cup unrefined cane sugar

90g virgin coconut oil, soft or melted

1 ½ cups soy, almond or coconut milk

zest and juice of 2 lemons or limes

Gluten-free option

Replace flour with:

¾ cup cornflour

2 Tbsp coconut flour

Coconut frosting

1 cup coconut oil, virgin or refined

1 cup icing sugar

2 Tbsp lemon or lime juice

1-2 tsp boiling water or 1 tablespoon freeze-dried berry powder mixed with 1 tablespoon boiling water

Method

Preheat the oven to 180degC. Grease a 22cm cake tin well with coconut oil. Place the first measure of coconut in the tin and gently shake the tin to move it around so it goes up the sides and covers the base well.

In a small bowl, soak the chia seeds in the water for five minutes, stirring twice during this time.

Sieve the flour and baking powder into a large mixing bowl, then add the second measure of coconut and sugar. Make a well in the centre and add the coconut oil, milk, citrus and chia mixture. Whisk together until just smooth and pour into the prepared tin.

Bake for 50-60 minutes. It is done when an inserted skewer comes out clean. Cool for a few minutes in the tin, then tip on to a rack to cool completely.

To make the coconut frosting, measure the coconut oil, icing sugar and lemon juice into a mixing bowl. Whisk on high speed, adding the water or berry mix a little at a time until smooth and whipped. Spread or pipe on to the cake once cold.

Frosting tip

For the coconut frosting, the coconut oil will need to be just soft. If runny, pop it in the fridge for a bit. You can add colour and flavour to the frosting by mixing in your choice of freeze-dried berry powder. I love raspberry and lemon together.

This soup is silky smooth with additions of jasmine rice for thickening and cashew for protein. Ginger and turmeric give a wonderful flavour, plus their anti-inflammatory, antioxidants, immune-supporting properties are a bonus for winter chills. I use butternut pumpkin here, as it is a little easier to skin than most but any variety will work. Bruising the lemongrass helps to release the subtle flavour into your soup.

Vegan | gluten-free

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

2 Tbsp coconut oil, virgin or refined

1 tsp sesame oil

1 leek or onion, roughly chopped

2 carrots, roughly chopped

1 stick celery, sliced

1 butternut pumpkin, peeled and chopped into pieces

2 cloves garlic, crushed

2 Tbsp mirin

400g coconut cream (reserve 3 Tbsp for serving)

1.6 litres liquid vegetable stock or water

1 thumb-sized piece fresh or frozen ginger, grated

1 thumb-sized piece fresh or frozen turmeric, grated, or 12 Tbsp dried

2 kaffir lime leaves or zest and juice of 1 lime (reserve lime juice to finish)

¼ cup white jasmine rice

⅓ cup raw cashew nut pieces

2 Tbsp light soy sauce, tamari or coconut aminos

2 stalks lemongrass, bruised

5 sprigs fresh coriander, roughly chopped (add the roots if you have them along with the ginger and turmeric at the start)

1 tsp salt

¼ tsp pepper

1 tsp chilli powder (optional)

Melt the coconut and sesame oil in a large pot on high heat, then add the leek, carrot, celery, pumpkin and garlic and saute for 2 minutes.

Deglaze the pan with the mirin, stir through the mixture in the pan, then add the coconut cream, stock, ginger, turmeric, lime leaves or zest, rice, cashew nuts, soy sauce and lemongrass. Bring to the boil, then turn down to a simmer and cook for about 20 minutes, until the vegetables are soft and the rice is cooked.

Add the coriander and seasonings then cool before blending. Blend until smooth, then bring back to a simmer before serving.