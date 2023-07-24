Making it go further

Photo: Getty Images

The food budget often takes the first hit as the cost of heating homes results in higher power bills in winter. But there are still ways to put healthy and cheap meals on the table this winter. These are some of our tips on how to reduce your food bill and make your food go further.

COOK IN BULK

If you know you are going to eat foods such as rice, pasta or potatoes more than one night a week, cook two nights worth in one go and store in labelled containers in the fridge or freezer. Note: leftover cooked rice is safe to eat, provided it is cooled quickly and reheated until it is piping hot. To cool rice quickly, spread it over a large tray and put it into the fridge as soon as it is cool.

COOK ONCE, EAT TWICE

Either cook enough food so that you can eat it the next night (or freeze it for another time) or use the leftovers as the starting point for the next meal. Leftover roast chicken makes delicious chicken noodle soup.

MAKE THE MOST OF YOUR MINCE

Make your mince go further by bulking it up with other ingredients. If you are making a Bolognese, burritos, or chilli for tacos and nachos you can add in grated carrots or pumpkin, chopped celery, leek or mushrooms, or a tin of beans or lentils. This is a great way to use up vegetables that have gone limp as well. If you are making meatballs or burger patties, adding breadcrumbs makes the meat go further and will help them keep their shape. It’s also a great way to use up stale bread.

USE A SLOW COOKER OR CROCK POT

Not only are slow cookers an energy-efficient way to make a meal, they turn inexpensive cuts of meat into delicious meals.

DIFFERENT PROTEINS

Meat can be really expensive, so try using different types of protein throughout the week such as beans, lentils, or tofu to help keep costs down. Although eggs have gone up in price they are still great value for money — a lot of protein is packed into one egg. Add an egg or two through vegetarian fried rice.

MAKE THE MOST OF YOUR OVEN

Your oven is the most energy-demanding of all your kitchen appliances, so if you are going to use it, try to utilise it as much as possible. For example, can you roast vegetables for a meal later in the week at the same time your pie is heating in the oven?

SERVE SOUP

Soups are a wonderful way to make a small amount of food go a long way. Not only are they cheap, they also help to warm you from the inside. You can add all sorts of leftover meat, vegetables and grains to them.

TIP ON CHOOSING VEGGIES

Check what vegetables are cheaper or on special — often these are the in-season vegetables — and incorporate them into your meals. Or choose to also get some frozen veggies as they are cheap, nutritious, pre-prepared and won’t go bad.

Eat all parts of the vegetable — broccoli stalks, silverbeet stems and the green part of the leek are all edible and can help bulk out a meal and add an additional serving of vegetables.

SORT YOUR STORAGE, EXTEND THEIR SHELF LIFE

It’s important that you put your food in the right place so it lasts longer. Bread should be kept in the fridge or freezer so it doesn’t grow mould. Most of your apples and other fruit should be kept in the fridge, with just a small selection in the fruit bowl — but keep them away from bananas! Potatoes and onions shouldn’t be stored next to each other as they will both go off faster.

CAN I REVIVE THIS LIMP VEGETABLE?

Lastly, if your carrot, celery or leafy greens are looking limp and you’re wanting them to get crisp again you can simply cut the veg and soak in cold water and put it in the fridge and in 10-15 minutes you’ll start to see it getting firmer and crisp again. For celery, chop in half and put the cut side down in a jar of water like putting cut flowers in a vase. For veges such as carrots and leafy greens you can chop these into any size you like and soak in water.

Photo: Love Food Hate Waste

Chicken noodle soup

Ingredients

Chicken bones/carcass (from roast chicken) or you can use 3-4 fresh chicken frames

1 tsp salt

Pepper, to taste

2 cloves garlic, chopped or 1 tsp crushed garlic

1 bay leaf (optional)

8 cups water (2 litres)

2 carrots, chopped or grated

1 leek, thinly sliced including the green top

2 sticks celery, thinly sliced

2 cups cooked chicken, shredded

250g your choice of dried noodles e.g., egg noodles, rice noodles, or spaghetti

2 chicken stock cubes

2 tsp mixed herbs

Method

1. Make the chicken broth for the soup by placing the chicken carcass, salt, pepper, garlic, bay leaf (if using) and water into a large pot. Bring to the boil and then reduce the heat and allow it to simmer for at least 60 minutes.

2. Once the broth is ready, sieve the broth, making sure to catch the liquid in a bowl. Discard the chicken bones.

3. Return the chicken broth to the pot and add the carrots, leek, celery, and chicken. Bring to a gentle boil.

4. Stir in dried noodles, chicken stock cubes and mixed herbs. Simmer the soup for 10-15 minutes, until the noodles are cooked. If you find the soup is too thick, you can add more water.

5. Season the soup with salt and pepper before serving.

Cooking tips

Switch up the vegetables in this recipe and use what you already have or what your household likes.

If using fresh chicken frames, after simmering for at least 60 minutes remove the cooked frame and place on a plate to cool. Once cool enough to touch, remove the meat then discard the bones.

You can use a slow cooker to make this recipe. If you do, allow at least two hours each for step 1 and step 3 and set your slow cooker on high.

If you are short on time or don’t have a chicken carcass, you can make this recipe using bought chicken stock.

Find this recipe as part of a weekly meal plan in our Easy Choice Family Kai meal planners, free to download at lovefoodhatewaste.co.nz.