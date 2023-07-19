Persimmons with coconut, lime and brown sugar meringues

Photo: Alison Lambert

Serves 10

Cooking time 2 hours

Skill moderate

Df/gf

Brown sugar meringues

3 (105g) egg whites

120g brown sugar

70g caster sugar

pinch salt

1 tsp vanilla essence

Coconut whip

400g tin coconut cream, chilled

2 persimmons, firm but ripe

1 lime, zest and juice

Optional

1 Tbsp coconut sugar

Method

Begin by making the meringues at least 2 hours (or the day) before. This allows the meringues to dry out.

Heat the oven 110°C.

You are going to be warming the whites and sugar mixture over a double boiler, so you will need to find a suitably-sized saucepan. Half fill with water and heat to a simmer.

Add the egg whites, and both sugars to the bowl of your mixer. Place the bowl over the simmering water, ensuring the water doesn’t touch the bowl. Test the egg mixture often as you are wanting the sugar to dissolve and not feel grainy between your fingers. You also do not want to overheat the egg whites (8 minutes). Stir frequently.

Place the bowl directly on your mixer, with the whisk attachment.

Whisk on medium-high speed until the mixture forms stiff peaks and is glossy.

Line a baking tray with cooking paper. Draw 10 evenly-sized circles 5cm-6cm in diameter on the baking paper.

Using either a piping bag with a medium-sized nozzle or a spoon, place the mixture on to the tray using the circles as guidelines.

Place in the oven and bake for two hours. Do not open the door! Turn the oven off, leaving the door closed until cool.

To make the coconut whip

Place the chilled coconut cream in the bowl of your mixer and, using the whisk attachment, whisk until thick. Store in the fridge until required.

To prepare the persimmons

Peel the skin with a peeler or sharp knife. Cut the persimmons into small pieces, and place in a bowl.

Add the zest and a squeeze of lime to coat the persimmons. Sprinkle over a little sugar to taste.

Spoon the whipped coconut on to the meringues, decorate with the lime-infused persimmons and enjoy.