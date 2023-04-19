Wednesday, 19 April 2023

Porcini, garlic and parmesan

    By Alison Lambert
    Photo: Simon Lambert
    I love foraging for mushrooms and the star for me is always the mighty Boletus edulis, porcini, cep, or if you are from England, the penny bun! So far this autumn the mushrooms have been popping up in abundance. Porcini are very sought after for their flavour, texture and aroma. They are fantastic dried and added to stocks, broths and sauces. They have a subtle nutty flavour with undertones of the woods. They are delicate to taste, but will hold up against a steak and are perfect in a risotto or pasta. This simple method of cooking the porcini is my absolute favourite — simplicity at its best!

    Serves 2

    Preparation time: 5 min

    Cooking time: 5 min

    Skill: easy

    Ingredients

    150g fresh porcini, brushed clean

    25g butter

    1 Tbsp olive oil

    2 sprigs fresh thyme

    2 cloves garlic, sliced thinly

    Sea salt flakes and freshly ground black pepper

    1 Tbsp parsley, chopped

    1 lemon, juice

    Parmesan cheese, freshly grated to serve

    Photo: Getty Images
    Method

    Slice the mushrooms into 3mm thick slices. Set aside.

    Add the butter and oil to a medium fry pan and heat until the butter starts to bubble.

    Add the thyme sprigs and cook for a few seconds to infuse the oil.

    Add the mushrooms and cook for 2 minutes, turning so the mushrooms get to cook on both sides.

    Add the garlic and season with salt and cracked pepper.

    Cook until the mushrooms have become golden and the texture has softened.

    Add the parsley, squeeze over a little lemon juice and toss the mushrooms to coat.

    Remove from the heat, generously grate over the parmesan. Enjoy!