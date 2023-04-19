Porcini, garlic and parmesan

Photo: Simon Lambert

Preparation time: 5 min

Cooking time: 5 min

Skill: easy

Ingredients

150g fresh porcini, brushed clean

25g butter

1 Tbsp olive oil

2 sprigs fresh thyme

2 cloves garlic, sliced thinly

Sea salt flakes and freshly ground black pepper

1 Tbsp parsley, chopped

1 lemon, juice

Parmesan cheese, freshly grated to serve

Photo: Getty Images

Slice the mushrooms into 3mm thick slices. Set aside.

Add the butter and oil to a medium fry pan and heat until the butter starts to bubble.

Add the thyme sprigs and cook for a few seconds to infuse the oil.

Add the mushrooms and cook for 2 minutes, turning so the mushrooms get to cook on both sides.

Add the garlic and season with salt and cracked pepper.

Cook until the mushrooms have become golden and the texture has softened.

Add the parsley, squeeze over a little lemon juice and toss the mushrooms to coat.

Remove from the heat, generously grate over the parmesan. Enjoy!