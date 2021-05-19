Apple cake

Photo: Simon Lambert

This recipe is packed with tangy apples, is dairy-free and has a nourishing wholesome flavour.

Serves 10-12

500g apples, peeled, cored, diced

150g sugar, plus extra for cooking

150ml good quality oil (light olive oil or sunflower)

2 eggs

100ml unsweetened natural yoghurt

125g wholemeal spelt flour

150g plain white flour

1 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground ginger

1/4 tsp salt

1 tsp vanilla essence

Method

Heat the oven 180degC. Lightly grease and line a 18cm cake tin.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk the sugar with the oil until smooth. Add the eggs and yoghurt and continue whisking for a further 2 minutes.

Sift the dry ingredients together and fold gently through the egg mixture. Add the diced apples and gently mix through.

Pour into the prepared tin and spread evenly. Sprinkle with 2 tablespoons of sugar.

Bake for 35-45 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean.

Allow to cool in the tin for 10 minutes before removing.