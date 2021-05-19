Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Apple cake

    Alison Lambert
    This recipe is packed with tangy apples, is dairy-free and has a nourishing wholesome flavour.

    Serves 10-12

    500g apples, peeled, cored, diced

    150g sugar, plus extra for cooking

    150ml good quality oil (light olive oil or sunflower)

    2 eggs

    100ml unsweetened natural yoghurt

    125g wholemeal spelt flour

    150g plain white flour

    1 tsp baking soda

    1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

    1/2 tsp ground ginger

    1/4 tsp salt

    1 tsp vanilla essence

    Method

    Heat the oven 180degC. Lightly grease and line a 18cm cake tin.

    In a large mixing bowl, whisk the sugar with the oil until smooth. Add the eggs and yoghurt and continue whisking for a further 2 minutes.

    Sift the dry ingredients together and fold gently through the egg mixture. Add the diced apples and gently mix through.

    Pour into the prepared tin and spread evenly. Sprinkle with 2 tablespoons of sugar.

    Bake for 35-45 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean.

    Allow to cool in the tin for 10 minutes before removing.

