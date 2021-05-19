Apple cake

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Serves 10-12
500g apples, peeled, cored, diced
150g sugar, plus extra for cooking
2 eggs
100ml unsweetened natural yoghurt
125g wholemeal spelt flour
150g plain white flour
1 tsp baking soda
1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
1/2 tsp ground ginger
1/4 tsp salt
1 tsp vanilla essence
Method
Heat the oven 180degC. Lightly grease and line a 18cm cake tin.
In a large mixing bowl, whisk the sugar with the oil until smooth. Add the eggs and yoghurt and continue whisking for a further 2 minutes.
Sift the dry ingredients together and fold gently through the egg mixture. Add the diced apples and gently mix through.
Pour into the prepared tin and spread evenly. Sprinkle with 2 tablespoons of sugar.
Bake for 35-45 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean.
Allow to cool in the tin for 10 minutes before removing.